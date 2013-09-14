The Only 13 New TV Shows Worth Watching This Fall

This fall, there will be more than 33new shows on television.
From family sitcoms like “Mums” and “Dads,” to buddy-cop crime shows like “Almost Human” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” how do you decide where to pledge your viewership?
We’ve read the reviews of upcoming network and cable pilots and compiled a list of the 13 best new series.
So as you anticipate the long-awaited return to “Homeland” and introduction to the mother on “How I Met Your Mother,” consider freeing up some space on your DVR for this promising crop.
Premieres: Friday, November 8 at 9:30 p.m.
What it's about: A decorated Army sergeant returns from Afghanistan and is based at a Florida unit where his goofball younger brothers are stationed.
Why you should watch: Created by 'Cougar Town's' Kevin Biegel, 'Enlisted' offers the same mindless humour, peppered with heartwarming moments of brotherly love.
Premieres: Thursday, September 26 at 9 p.m. ET
What it's about: Father-daughter ad execs (Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar) take on the industry -- and will sink to any level for success (i.e. the pilot features the pair performing a rap for Kelly Clarkson, playing herself).
Why you should watch: William's return to television and Gellar's endless supply of charm are enough to warrant a view.
Premieres: Monday, September 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET
What it's about: A newly sober young mother (Anna Faris) tries to pull her life together while repairing her relationship with her equally messed-up mum (Allison Janey).
Why you should watch: Pilot reviews weren't entirely positive, but a talented cast makes this edgy sitcom -- packed with addiction and parental neglect jokes -- worth a shot.
From the creators of 'Big Bang Theory' and 'Two and a Half Men,' it should perform better than Fox's ridiculed 'Dads' at the very least.
Premieres: Tuesday, September 24 at 9:30 p.m.
What it's about: A reformed party girl (Malin Akerman) hopes the 'third time's the charm' when she becomes Pete's (Bradley Whitford) third wife, and inherits three stepchildren and two ex-wives (Marcia Gay Harden and Michaela Watkins).
Why you should watch: Despite a cheesy plot, it delivers fresh humour, steeped in irony with a surprising sweetness. The characters' complex dynamics make it a 'Modern-er Family.'
Premieres: Monday, November 4 at 8 p.m. ET
What it's about: 30-five years in the future, all LAPD officers are partnered with highly evolved human-like androids.
Why you should watch: It's been described as 'Blade Runner,' the television series. The expensive-looking sci-fi drama -- created by J.H. Wyman ('Fringe') and produced by J.J. Abrams ('Star Trek,' 'LOST') -- has sweet futuristic gadgets and strong chemistry between Karl Urban and Michael Ealy.
Plus, 'Friday Night Light's' bombshell Minka Kelly returns to primetime.
Premieres: Sunday, September 29 at 10:30 p.m. ET
What it's about: A clueless British web designer (Stephen Merchant) crosses the pond in search of a soulmate. He tries to pick up American women in the most awkward ways possible.
Why you should watch: It's created by Ricky Gervais' comedy partner, Merchant, behind the British 'The Office.' So it has major cringe-value.
Premieres: Monday, September 23 at 10 p.m. ET
What it's about: A family (Toni Collette, Tate Donovan) is caught in the middle of a massive political conspiracy, which the FBI agent on the case (Dylan McDermott) has a surprising role in.
Why you should watch: Standout casting combines actors from 'American Horror Story,' 'House of Cards,' 'Entourage,' and 'United States of Tara' -- with McDermott delivering an 'undeniable menacing' performance.
Premiere date: Thursday, September 26 at 9 p.m. ET
What it's about: A New York City reporter (Michael J. Fox) juggles a family with a career while battling Parkinson's disease.
Why you should watch: It's Fox's first time back on television since ABC's 'Spin City,' so naturally we're excited to see his return to screen.
Art imitates life here -- the single-cam comedy inspired by Fox's very public health issues.
Premieres: Midseason, Fridays at 10 p.m.
What it's about: The most notorious pirate in history, Blackbeard (John Malkovich), rules over a rogue nation of thieves, outlaws and miscreant sailors, until an undercover assassin arrives to take him out.
Why you should watch: Being John Malkovich being Blackbeard.
If you're fans of BBC series 'Luther,' 'Crossbones' also comes from creator Neil Cross.
Premieres: Monday, September 23 at 10 p.m. ET
What it's about: The most wanted criminal (James Spader) surrenders to the FBI and agrees to name names, so long as he works with a rookie agent whom he has no known connection with.
Why you should watch: Named Best New Drama by the Television Critics Association (TCA), it marks Spader's return to television in the classic-NBC type role of an alluring villain.
Premieres: Sunday, September 29 at 10 p.m. ET
What it's about: Loosely based on a real-life research team at Washington University, a seasoned and controversial researcher (Michael Sheen) and his new assistant (Lizzy Caplan) conduct groundbreaking sex studies in the 1950s.
Why you need to watch: Caplan, most remembered as Janis from 'Mean Girls,' will be the breakout star of the season.
Leave it to Showtime to make a period drama about science inherently sexy.
Premieres: Tuesday, September 17 at 8:30 pm. ET
What it's about: A laid-back NYPD detective (Andy Samberg) is forced to grow up when the new captain (Andre Braugher) wants to play by the book.
Why you should watch: It combines the creative masterminds behind NBC's non-stop hit office comedies: created and written by Dan Goor ('Parks and Recreation') and Michael Schur ('The Office'), and executive-produced by Goor, Schur and David Miner ('30 Rock').
Dubbed Best New Comedy by the TCA, 'Nine Nine' is 'SNL' alum Andy Samberg's first venture into situation comedy.
Premieres: Tuesday, September 24 at 8 p.m. ET
What it's about: Phil Coulson, of the 'Avengers' movie, returns to lead a covert peace-keeping organisation that investigates supernatural activity.
Why you should watch: The pilot received a standing ovation after its premiere at San Diego Comic-Con; so if you're already a Marvel fan, it's golden.
The 'Avengers' spinoff delivers stunning special effects, a diverse and complex crop of characters, and deadpan 'Whedonesque' dialogue. It also helps to be called the 'most promising new fall series' by the TCA.
