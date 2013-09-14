The Only 13 New TV Shows Worth Watching This Fall

Melia Robinson
Marvel's agents of s.h.i.e.l.d. shieldABC‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s’ dazzling effects and constellation of characters will thrill fans of ‘Avengers.’

This fall, there will be more than 33new shows on television.

From family sitcoms like “Mums” and “Dads,” to buddy-cop crime shows like “Almost Human” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” how do you decide where to pledge your viewership?

We’ve read the reviews of upcoming network and cable pilots and compiled a list of the 13 best new series.

So as you anticipate the long-awaited return to “Homeland” and introduction to the mother on “How I Met Your Mother,” consider freeing up some space on your DVR for this promising crop.

13. 'Enlisted' (Fox)

Premieres: Friday, November 8 at 9:30 p.m.

What it's about: A decorated Army sergeant returns from Afghanistan and is based at a Florida unit where his goofball younger brothers are stationed.

Why you should watch: Created by 'Cougar Town's' Kevin Biegel, 'Enlisted' offers the same mindless humour, peppered with heartwarming moments of brotherly love.

Watch the trailer.

12. 'The Crazy Ones' (CBS)

Premieres: Thursday, September 26 at 9 p.m. ET

What it's about: Father-daughter ad execs (Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar) take on the industry -- and will sink to any level for success (i.e. the pilot features the pair performing a rap for Kelly Clarkson, playing herself).

Why you should watch: William's return to television and Gellar's endless supply of charm are enough to warrant a view.

Watch the trailer.

11. 'Mum' (CBS)

Premieres: Monday, September 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET

What it's about: A newly sober young mother (Anna Faris) tries to pull her life together while repairing her relationship with her equally messed-up mum (Allison Janey).

Why you should watch: Pilot reviews weren't entirely positive, but a talented cast makes this edgy sitcom -- packed with addiction and parental neglect jokes -- worth a shot.

From the creators of 'Big Bang Theory' and 'Two and a Half Men,' it should perform better than Fox's ridiculed 'Dads' at the very least.

Watch the trailer.

10. 'Trophy Wife' (ABC)

Premieres: Tuesday, September 24 at 9:30 p.m.

What it's about: A reformed party girl (Malin Akerman) hopes the 'third time's the charm' when she becomes Pete's (Bradley Whitford) third wife, and inherits three stepchildren and two ex-wives (Marcia Gay Harden and Michaela Watkins).

Why you should watch: Despite a cheesy plot, it delivers fresh humour, steeped in irony with a surprising sweetness. The characters' complex dynamics make it a 'Modern-er Family.'

Watch the trailer.

9. 'Almost Human' (Fox)

Premieres: Monday, November 4 at 8 p.m. ET

What it's about: 30-five years in the future, all LAPD officers are partnered with highly evolved human-like androids.

Why you should watch: It's been described as 'Blade Runner,' the television series. The expensive-looking sci-fi drama -- created by J.H. Wyman ('Fringe') and produced by J.J. Abrams ('Star Trek,' 'LOST') -- has sweet futuristic gadgets and strong chemistry between Karl Urban and Michael Ealy.

Plus, 'Friday Night Light's' bombshell Minka Kelly returns to primetime.

Watch the trailer.

8. 'Hello Ladies' (HBO)

Premieres: Sunday, September 29 at 10:30 p.m. ET

What it's about: A clueless British web designer (Stephen Merchant) crosses the pond in search of a soulmate. He tries to pick up American women in the most awkward ways possible.

Why you should watch: It's created by Ricky Gervais' comedy partner, Merchant, behind the British 'The Office.' So it has major cringe-value.

Watch the trailer.

7. 'Hostages' (CBS)

Premieres: Monday, September 23 at 10 p.m. ET

What it's about: A family (Toni Collette, Tate Donovan) is caught in the middle of a massive political conspiracy, which the FBI agent on the case (Dylan McDermott) has a surprising role in.

Why you should watch: Standout casting combines actors from 'American Horror Story,' 'House of Cards,' 'Entourage,' and 'United States of Tara' -- with McDermott delivering an 'undeniable menacing' performance.

Watch the trailer.

6. 'Michael J. Fox Show' (NBC)

Premiere date: Thursday, September 26 at 9 p.m. ET

What it's about: A New York City reporter (Michael J. Fox) juggles a family with a career while battling Parkinson's disease.

Why you should watch: It's Fox's first time back on television since ABC's 'Spin City,' so naturally we're excited to see his return to screen.

Art imitates life here -- the single-cam comedy inspired by Fox's very public health issues.

Watch the trailer.

5. 'Crossbones' (NBC)

Premieres: Midseason, Fridays at 10 p.m.

What it's about: The most notorious pirate in history, Blackbeard (John Malkovich), rules over a rogue nation of thieves, outlaws and miscreant sailors, until an undercover assassin arrives to take him out.

Why you should watch: Being John Malkovich being Blackbeard.

If you're fans of BBC series 'Luther,' 'Crossbones' also comes from creator Neil Cross.

4. 'The Blacklist' (NBC)

Premieres: Monday, September 23 at 10 p.m. ET

What it's about: The most wanted criminal (James Spader) surrenders to the FBI and agrees to name names, so long as he works with a rookie agent whom he has no known connection with.

Why you should watch: Named Best New Drama by the Television Critics Association (TCA), it marks Spader's return to television in the classic-NBC type role of an alluring villain.

Watch the trailer.

3. 'Masters of Sex' (Showtime)

Premieres: Sunday, September 29 at 10 p.m. ET

What it's about: Loosely based on a real-life research team at Washington University, a seasoned and controversial researcher (Michael Sheen) and his new assistant (Lizzy Caplan) conduct groundbreaking sex studies in the 1950s.

Why you need to watch: Caplan, most remembered as Janis from 'Mean Girls,' will be the breakout star of the season.

Leave it to Showtime to make a period drama about science inherently sexy.

Watch the trailer.

2. 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (Fox)

Premieres: Tuesday, September 17 at 8:30 pm. ET

What it's about: A laid-back NYPD detective (Andy Samberg) is forced to grow up when the new captain (Andre Braugher) wants to play by the book.

Why you should watch: It combines the creative masterminds behind NBC's non-stop hit office comedies: created and written by Dan Goor ('Parks and Recreation') and Michael Schur ('The Office'), and executive-produced by Goor, Schur and David Miner ('30 Rock').

Dubbed Best New Comedy by the TCA, 'Nine Nine' is 'SNL' alum Andy Samberg's first venture into situation comedy.

Watch the trailer.

1. 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' (ABC)

Premieres: Tuesday, September 24 at 8 p.m. ET

What it's about: Phil Coulson, of the 'Avengers' movie, returns to lead a covert peace-keeping organisation that investigates supernatural activity.

Why you should watch: The pilot received a standing ovation after its premiere at San Diego Comic-Con; so if you're already a Marvel fan, it's golden.

The 'Avengers' spinoff delivers stunning special effects, a diverse and complex crop of characters, and deadpan 'Whedonesque' dialogue. It also helps to be called the 'most promising new fall series' by the TCA.

Watch the trailer.

Those were the can't-miss Fall TV shows ...

Now, check out the 15 movies you need to see before the end of the year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.