Here are this fall's most important TV premiere dates

Whether you prefer to watch TV live, on your DVR, or a mix of both, it’s time to start planning. The networks have released their fall premiere dates.

That includes top comedies like “The Big Bang Theory” and “Modern Family.” And there are addictive dramas like “Empire,” “The Affair,” and “How to Get Away With Murder.” Also, what about the return of comic book series “Gotham,” “The Flash,” and “Arrow”?

Let’s not forget fall’s new offerings like “Scream Queens,” “Flesh and Bone,” and “Blindspot.”

Today, TV has more than enough for everyone.

See below for all the upcoming return and premiere dates for all your favourite (and your soon-to-be favourite) shows:

Thursday, September 10

Netflix “Longmire” (4th season premiere)



Friday, September 11

10:00 p.m. ABC “20/20” (38th season premiere)

10:00 p.m. Syfy “Z Nation” (2nd season premiere)

11:00 p.m. Syfy “Continuum” (4th season premiere)

Sunday, September 13

9:00 p.m. E! “House of DVF” (2nd season premiere)

10:00 p.m. HBO “Project Greenlight” (4th season premiere)

Monday, September 14

8:00 p.m. ABC “Dancing With the Stars” (21st season premiere)

Hulu Hulu saved ‘The Mindy Project’ after being canceled by Fox.

Tuesday, September 15



Hulu “The Mindy Project” (4th season premiere)

10:00 p.m. FX “The Bastard Executioner”

10:00 p.m. NBC “Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris” (series premiere)

Wednesday, September 16

10:00 p.m. Comedy Central “South Park” (19th season premiere)

Saturday, September 19

9:00 p.m. BBC America “Doctor Who” (9th season premiere)

Sunday, September 20

8:00 p.m. Fox “The 67th primetime Emmy Awards”

8:00 p.m. E! “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” (10th season fall premiere)

9:00 p.m. E! “Dash Dolls” (series premiere)

Monty Brinton/CBS The geniuses of CBS’s ‘Scorpion’ return to solve the cases the FBI can’t crack.

Monday, September 21

8:00 p.m. CBS “The Big Bang Theory” (9th season premiere)

8:00 p.m. Fox “Gotham” (2nd season Premiere)

8:00 p.m. NBC “The Voice” (9th season premiere)

8:30 p.m. CBS “Life in Pieces” (series premiere)

9:00 p.m. CBS “Scorpion” (2nd season premiere)

9:00 p.m. Fox “Minority Report” (series premiere)

10:00 p.m. NBC “Blindspot” (series premiere)

10:00 p.m. CBS “NCIS: Los Angeles” (7th season premiere)

10:00 p.m. ABC “Castle” (8th season premiere)

Tuesday, September 22

8:00 p.m. ABC “The Muppets” (series premiere)

8:00 p.m. CBS “NCIS” (13th season premiere)

8:00 p.m. Fox “Scream Queens” (series premiere)

8:30 p.m. ABC “Fresh Off the Boat” (2nd season premiere)

9:00 p.m. CBS “NCIS: New Orleans” (2nd season premiere)

10:00 p.m. CBS “Limitless” (series premiere)

ABC Go back in time once again with ABC comedy ‘The Goldbergs.’

Wednesday, September 23

8:00 p.m. ABC “The Middle” (7th season premiere)

8:00 p.m. CBS “Survivor” (31st season premiere)

8:00 p.m. Fox “Rosewood” (series premiere)

8:00 p.m. NBC “The Mysteries of Laura” (2nd season premiere)

8:30 p.m. ABC “The Goldbergs” (3rd season premiere)

9:00 p.m. FOX “Empire” (2nd season premiere)

9:00 p.m. NBC “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (17th season premiere)

9:00 p.m. ABC “Modern Family” (7th season premiere)

9:30 p.m. ABC “Black-ish” (2nd season premiere)

10:00 p.m. ABC “Nashville” (4th season premiere)

Christos Kalohoridis/NBC ‘Chuck’ star Zachary Levi returns to NBC for ‘Heroes Reborn.’

Thursday, September 24

8:00 p.m. ABC “Grey’s Anatomy”(12th season premiere)

8:00 p.m. NBC “Heroes Reborn” (5th season premiere)

9:00 p.m. NBC “The Blacklist” (3rd season premiere)

9:00 p.m. ABC “Scandal” (5th season premiere)

10:00 p.m. ABC “How to Get Away With Murder” (2nd season premiere)

10:00 p.m. NBC “The Player” (series premiere)

Friday, September 25

8:00 p.m. CBS “The Amazing Race” (27th season premiere)

8:00 p.m. ABC “Last Man Standing” (5th season premiere)

9:00 p.m. CBS “Hawaii Five-0” (6th season premiere)

9:00 p.m. ABC “Shark Tank” (7th season premiere)

10:00 p.m. CBS “Blue Bloods” (6th season premiere)

Fox YouTube Channel Find out who else survived the virus on Season 2 of Fox’s ‘The Last Man on Earth.’

Sunday, September 27



7:00 p.m. CBS “60 Minutes” (48th season premiere)

7:30 p.m. Fox “Bob’s Burgers” (6th season premiere)

8:00 p.m. ABC “Once Upon a Time” (5th season premiere)

8:00 p.m. Fox “The Simpsons” (27th season premiere)

8:30 p.m. Fox “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3rd season premiere)

9:00 p.m. ABC “Blood & Oil” (series premiere)

9:00 p.m. Fox “Family Guy” (14th season premiere)

9:30 p.m. Fox “The Last Man on Earth” (2nd season premiere)

10:00 p.m. ABC “Quantico” (series premiere)

Fox John Stamos returns to TV with Fox’s ‘Grandfathered.’

Tuesday, September 29

8:00 p.m. Fox “Grandfathered” (series premiere)

8:30 p.m. Fox “The Grinder” (season premiere)

9:00 p.m. ABC “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” (3rd season premiere)

10:00 p.m. ABC “Beyond the Tank” (1st season fall premiere)

Wednesday, September 30

9:00 p.m. CBS “Criminal Minds” (11th season premiere)

10:00 p.m. NBC “Chicago PD” (3rd season premiere)

10:00 p.m. CBS “Code Black” (series premiere)

Thursday, October 1

8:00 p.m. Fox “Bones” (11th season premiere)

9:00 p.m. NBC “The Blacklist” (3rd season premiere)

9:00 p.m. Fox “Sleepy Hollow” (3rd season premiere)

ABC/Michael Desmond Ken Jeong of ‘Community’ moves on to his own show with ABC’s ‘Dr. Ken.’

Friday, October 2

8:30 p.m. ABC “Dr. Ken” (series premiere)

Saturday, October 3

11:30 p.m. NBC “Saturday Night Live” (41st season premiere)

Sunday, October 4

8:00 p.m. CBS “Madam Secretary” (2nd season premiere)

9:00 p.m. CBS “The Good Wife” (7th season premiere)

9:00 p.m. Showtime “Homeland” (5th season premiere)

9:00 p.m. HBO “The Leftovers” (2nd season premiere)

10:00 p.m. CBS “CSI: Cyber” (2nd season premiere)

10:00 p.m. Showtime “The Affair” (2nd season premiere)

The CW Flash (Grant Gustin) faces huge decisions on Season 2.

Tuesday, October 6

8:00 p.m. The CW “The Flash” (2nd season premiere)

9:00 p.m. The CW “iZombie” (2nd season premiere)

9:00 p.m. E! “Botched” (2nd season fall premiere)

Wednesday, October 7

8:00 p.m. The CW “Arrow” (4th season premiere)

9:00 p.m. The CW “Supernatural” (11th season premiere)

10:00 p.m. FX “American Horror Story” (5th season premiere)

Thursday, October 8

8:00 p.m. The CW “The Vampire Diaries” (7th season premiere)

9:00 p.m. The CW “The Originals” (3rd season premiere)

10:00 p.m. Syfy “Haven” (5th season premiere)

Friday, October 9

8:00 p.m. The CW “Reign” (2nd season premiere)

8:00 p.m. NBC “Undateable” (3rd season premiere)

Sunday, October 11

7:00 p.m. ABC “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (26th season premiere)

9:00 p.m. AMC “The Walking Dead” (6th season premiere)

10:30 p.m. AMC “Talking Dead” (5th season premiere)

Mathieu Young/The CW Previously set at Showtime, ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ had to be reworked for The CW.

Monday, October 12

8:00 p.m. The CW “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (series premiere)

9:00 p.m. The CW “Jane the Virgin” (2nd season premiere)

10:00 p.m. FX “Fargo” (2nd season premiere)

Tuesday, October 13

9:00 p.m. WGN “Manhattan” (2nd season premiere)

10:00 p.m. NBC “Chicago Fire” (4th season premiere)

Wednesday, October 14

9:00 p.m. DirecTV “Kingdom” (2nd season premiere)

NBC Tone Bell, left, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar star on NBC comedy ‘Truth Be Told.’

Friday, October 16



Netflix “Beasts of No Nation”

8:30 p.m. NBC “Truth Be Told” (series premiere)

10:00 p.m. Cinemax “The Knick” (2nd season premiere)

10:00 p.m. USA “Satisfaction” (2nd season premiere)

Saturday, October 17

10:00 p.m. HBO “Amy Schumer: Live From the Apollo”

Friday, October 23

Netflix “Hemlock Grove” (3rd season premiere)

Saturday, October 24

8:00 p.m. Starz “Da Vinci’s Demons” (3rd season premiere)

Monday, October 26

8:30 p.m. CBS “Supergirl” (series premiere)

ABC/Kevin Foley ABC drama is set in LA’s legendary Sunset Strip in 1982.

Tuesday, October 27

10:00 p.m. ABC “Wicked City” (series premiere)

Friday, October 30

9:00 p.m. NBC “Grimm” (5th season premiere)

Saturday, October 31

9:00 p.m. Starz “Ash VS Evil Dead” (series premiere)

Tuesday, November 3

10:00 p.m. E! Christina Milian Turned Up

10:00 p.m. CNBC “The Profit”

Thursday, November 5

9:00 p.m. CBS “Mum” (3rd season premiere)

9:30 p.m. CBS “Angel From Hell” (series premiere)

10:00 p.m. CBS “Elementary” (4th season premiere)

Friday, November 6

8:00 p.m. “MasterChef Junior” (4th season premiere)

9:00 p.m. “World’s Funniest” (2nd season premiere)

Sunday, November 8

9:00 p.m. Starz “Flesh and Bone” (series premiere)

NBC ‘Chicago Med’ is the newest spinoff from NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire.’

Tuesday, November 10

10:00 p.m. NBC “Chicago Med (series premiere)

10:00 p.m. USA “Chrisley Knows Best” (3rd season premiere)

10:30 p.m. USA “Donny!” (series premiere)

