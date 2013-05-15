More Than 50 New Shows Are Coming To TV This Fall

Now that the big networks have announced which shows won’t be returning next year, it’s time to announce the new series heading to television this fall.
Between the major networks — ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and CW — there are 56 shows hitting the airwaves for the 2013-2014 season.
Among the most-anticipated series are an “Avengers” spinoff, the return of Michael J. Fox to television, comedies for Andy Samberg and Will Arnett, and two J.J. Abrams’ shows.
Here’s what you can look forward to on TV.
13 new series and comedies will be coming to ABC:
“Betrayal“: A married photographer starts an affair with a lawyer. Turns out he’s defending a murder suspect that her husband is prosecuting.
“Lucky 7“: A Steven Spielberg executive produced show of how the lives of seven are changed after winning the lottery.
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.“: One of the most anticipated series for the fall is “The Avengers” spinoff series following the secret law-enforcement agency.
“Super Fun Night“: Rebel Wilson’s comedy from Conan O’Brien.
“Once Upon A Time: In Wonderland“: The spinoff series from ABC’s Sunday night hit, “Once Upon A Time.” Sophie Lowe will star as Alice in a psychiatric ward.
- “Back in the Game”
- “The Goldbergs”
- “Killer Women”: A Western based on Argentine series “Mujeres Asesinas” from Sofia Vergara.
- “Mind Games”
- “Mixology”
- “Resurrection”: A boy coming back from the dead after missing for more than 30 years.
- “Trophy Wife”
- “The Quest” — a reality show fantasy competition
CBS is counting on familiar faces and big names in 8 new series:
- “Crazy Ones”: Robin Williams’ comedy with Sarah Michelle Gellar playing his daughter as the two conquer the advertising world.
- “Friends with Better Lives”: James Van Der Beek’s comedy about friends who envy each other’s lives.
- “The Millers”: Will Arnett gets his own comedy as a divorced guy who’s parents begin to have marital troubles.
- “mum”: Chuck Lorre sitcom featuring Anna Farris as a single mum.
- “Hostages”
- “Intelligence”
- “Reckless”
- “We Are Men”: series featuring Tony Shaloub (“Monk”) and Kal Penn
13 new comedies and series are heading to FOX:
- “Animation Domination”: Similar to Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, Fox will debut 15-minute block late-night series
- “Enlisted”
- “Gang Related”
- “Junior Masterchef”: Gordon Ramsay’s “Masterchef” for kids 8-13.
- “Murder Police” (animated series)
- “Rake”
- “Sleepy Hollow”
- “Does Someone Have to Go?”: Reality series featuring offices from around the country.
Bonus: “24 – Live Another Day” will be a 12-part series event taking place next summer that will bring Keifer Sutherland back as agent Jack Bauer.
16 new shows are coming to NBC including Michael J. Fox’s new sitcom.
“Believe“: J.J. Abrams show follows a girl with gifts including the ability to see the future, levitation, and telekinesis.
- “Crossbones”: John Malkovich will play Blackbeard in the hour-long series this summer.
- “The Family Guide”: J.K. Simmons comes to television as a blind father.
- “Chicago PD”: A “Chicago Fire” spinoff.
- “Crisis”
- “Dracula”
- “Ironside”
- “The Night Shift”
- “Sean Saves the World”
- “Welcome to the Family”
- “Undateable”
- “About a Boy”
- “American Dream Builders”: Nate Berkus home renovation reality series.
- “The Million Second Quiz”: A reality show which will take place for 12 straight days and nights from a gigantic hourglass in NYC. The winner will take home $10 million.
“The Originals“: The CW’s most anticipated series is the “Vampire Diaries” spinoff focusing on the show’s character Klaus.
- “The 100”: Henry Ian Cusick (“Lost”) and Isaiah Washington star in a show that takes place in a futuristic Earth where civilisation has been destroyed. It’s based on the book series by Kass Morgan.
- “Star-Crossed”: Features a romance between a human and alien.
- “The Tomorrow People”
- “Reign”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.