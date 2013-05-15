More Than 50 New Shows Are Coming To TV This Fall

Now that the big networks have announced which shows won’t be returning next year, it’s time to announce the new series heading to television this fall.



Between the major networks — ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and CW — there are 56 shows hitting the airwaves for the 2013-2014 season.

Among the most-anticipated series are an “Avengers” spinoff, the return of Michael J. Fox to television, comedies for Andy Samberg and Will Arnett, and two J.J. Abrams’ shows.

Here’s what you can look forward to on TV.

13 new series and comedies will be coming to ABC:

“Betrayal“: A married photographer starts an affair with a lawyer. Turns out he’s defending a murder suspect that her husband is prosecuting.

“Lucky 7“: A Steven Spielberg executive produced show of how the lives of seven are changed after winning the lottery.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.“: One of the most anticipated series for the fall is “The Avengers” spinoff series following the secret law-enforcement agency.

“Super Fun Night“: Rebel Wilson’s comedy from Conan O’Brien.

“Once Upon A Time: In Wonderland“: The spinoff series from ABC’s Sunday night hit, “Once Upon A Time.” Sophie Lowe will star as Alice in a psychiatric ward.

“Back in the Game”

“The Goldbergs”

“Killer Women”: A Western based on Argentine series “Mujeres Asesinas” from Sofia Vergara.

“Mind Games”

“Mixology”

“Resurrection”: A boy coming back from the dead after missing for more than 30 years.

“Trophy Wife”

“The Quest” — a reality show fantasy competition

CBS is counting on familiar faces and big names in 8 new series:

