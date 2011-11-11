NICOLE LAPIN: Fall Trends And What Not To Wear To Work

We get it: you’re always ahead of the fashion curve and the first of your friends to wear the latest and greatest trends.



After all, you’re a Recessionista. But remember that not all of fall’s hot styles translate from the runway to the office — no matter who’s wearing them.

A quick rundown of this season’s not-to-wears…at least before 5 o’clock!

coloured jeans: We think these are pretty cool. In fact, we may or may not have a bright yellow pair in our closet right now.

But just because the leaves outside are changing colours doesn’t mean you should be strutting around the office in the same autumnal hues.

The extreme colours shown here are distracting, plus not quite the fit that screams “I’m a working professional.”

Stick with your tailored separates for 9-5, and just think how much fun it will be to pull these puppies on come Friday! Friday night, that is.

Mad Men Hats: Unless you work for an advertising agency on Madison Avenue run by Don Draper (swoon), and you’re actually a guy, oh and it also happens to be the 1960s…then a Fedora-style hat has no business being on your head while you’re at work.

Thanks in part to the popular show, these hats have made a huge comeback, and we have to say that we generally like the return to accessorizing with headwear.

But hats are best worn on your own time. After all, we want to see that pretty face! And serious hat-hear at post-work drinks does not a Recessionista flatter.

Fur vests: We all love being cozy this time of year, but there’s just no excuse for wearing an animal to work. Not only might you be confused for a stray running around the office; you’ll also likely overheat through whatever you’re wearing underneath.

Swap the fur for cashmere for a classy way to be comfy at work, and wait til the weekend to embrace your inner Mink.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.