TV networks have just released their fall schedules -- here's where to watch what

It has been a turbulent couple of weeks for TV fans as networks have been busy cancelling shows, deciding what will return, and announcing new ones.

Now that the shakedown is reaching its end, here’s your chance to take a look at what the networks have planned for the fall.

Will you add CBS’s “Supergirl” to your comics-inspired viewing along with The CW’s “Arrow” and “Flash”? Is ABC’s “The Muppets” revival going to become family time on Tuesday nights? Or, will you stay tuned into Fox’s Batman prequel “Gotham” paired with its film-inspired “Minority Report” show on Mondays?

No matter what you’re planning, one thing is certain: You have a lot to choose from.

See the major TV networks’ new fall schedules below.

Note: Don’t be alarmed if one of your favourite shows isn’t on the schedules below. It may be returning in Spring 2016. Or, check here to see if it has just been canceled.

ABC/Eric McCandless ‘The Muppets’ get personal on the new series parodying scripted documentary shows like ‘Modern Family’ and ‘The Office.’

ABC



MONDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Dancing With the Stars”

10:00 p.m. “Castle”

TUESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “The Muppets” (New)

8:30 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat”

9:00 p.m. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

10:00 p.m. “Quantico” (New)

WEDNESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “The Middle”

8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

9:00 p.m. “Modern Family”

9:30 p.m. “black-ish”

10:00 p.m. “Nashville”

THURSDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

9:00 p.m. “Scandal”

10:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder”

FRIDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Last Man Standing”

8:30 p.m. “Dr. Ken” (New)

9:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

10:00 p.m. “20/20”

SATURDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Saturday Night Football”

SUNDAY:

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00 p.m. “Once Upon a Time”

9:00 p.m. “OIL” (New)

10:00 p.m. “Of Kings And Prophets” (New)

CBS/Warner Bros. Television ‘Glee’s’ Melissa Benoist dons the red cape on CBS’s ‘Supergirl.’

CBS

MONDAY:

8:00 p.m. “The Big Bang Theory”

8:30 p.m. “Life In Pieces” (New)

8:00 p.m. “Supergirl” (New, Starting in November)

9:00 p.m. “Scorpion”

10:00 p.m. “NCIS: Los Angeles”

TUESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “NCIS”

9:00 p.m. “NCIS: New Orleans”

10:00 p.m. “Limitless” (New)

WEDNESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Survivor”

9:00 p.m. “Criminal Minds”

10:00 p.m. “Code Black” (New)

THURSDAY:

5:00 p.m., PT “NFL Thursday Night Football” (Premieres Sept. 17)

8:00 p.m. “The Big Bang Theory” (Starting in November)

8:30 p.m. “Life In Pieces” (New, Starting in November)

9:00 p.m. “Mum” (Starting in November)

9:30 p.m. “Angel From Hell” (New, Starting in November)

10:00 p.m. “Elementary” (Starting in November)

FRIDAY:

8:00 p.m. “The Amazing Race”

9:00 p.m. “Hawaii Five-0”

10:00 p.m. “Blue Bloods”

SATURDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Crimetime Saturday”

9:00 p.m. “Crimetime Saturday”

10:00 p.m. “48 Hours”

SUNDAY:

7:00 p.m. “60 Minutes”

8:00 p.m. “Madam Secretary”

9:00 p.m. “The Good Wife”

10:00 p.m. “CSI: Cyber”

Mathieu Young/The CW ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ was originally set at CW’s sister network Showtime.

The CW

MONDAY

8:00 p.m. “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (New)

9:00 p.m. “Jane The Virgin”

TUESDAY

8:00 p.m. “The Flash”

9:00 p.m. “IZombie”

WEDNESDAY

8:00 p.m. “Arrow”

9:00 p.m. “Supernatural”

THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. “The Vampire Diaries”

9:00 p.m. “The Originals”

FRIDAY

8:00 p.m. “Reign”

9:00 p.m. “America’s Next Top Model”

Bruce Macaulay/Fox Meagan Good and Stark Sands on Fox’s ‘Minority Report.’

Fox

MONDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Gotham”

9:00 p.m. “Minority Report” (New)

TUESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Grandfathered” (New)

8:30 p.m. “The Grinder” (New)

9:00 p.m. “Scream Queens” (New)

WEDNESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Rosewood” (New)

9:00 p.m. “Empire”

THURSDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Bones”

9:00 p.m. “Sleepy Hollow”

FRIDAY:

8:00 p.m. “MasterChef Junior”

9:00 p.m. “World’s Funniest”

SATURDAY:

7:00 p.m. “Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football”

SUNDAY:

7:00 p.m. “NFL on Fox”

7:30 p.m. “The OT” / “Bob’s Burgers”

8:00 p.m. “The Simpsons”

8:30 p.m. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

9:00 p.m. “Family Guy”

9:30 p.m. “The Last Man On Earth”

NBC NPH will host NBC’s new variety show.

NBC

MONDAY:

8:00 p.m. “The Voice”

10:00 p.m. “Blindspot” (New)

TUESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “The Voice”

9:00 p.m. “Heartbreaker” (New)

10:00 p.m. “Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris” (New)

10:00 p.m. “Chicago Fire” (premieres in November)

WEDNESDAY:

8:00 p.m. “The Mysteries of Laura”

9:00 p.m. “Law & Order: SVU”

10:00 p.m. “Chicago P.D.”

THURSDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Heroes Reborn” (New)

9:00 p.m. “The Blacklist”

10:00 p.m. “The Player” (New)

FRIDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Undateable”

8:30 p.m. “People Are Talking” (New)

9:00 p.m. “Grimm”

10:00 p.m. “Dateline”

SATURDAY:

8:00 p.m. “Dateline Saturday Night Mystery”

10:00 p.m. “Saturday Night Live” (Classic encores)

SUNDAY:

7:00 p.m. “Football Night in America”

8:20 p.m. “Sunday Night Football”

