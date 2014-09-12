17 Movies You Should See This Fall

Lionsgate Jennifer Lawrence returns to theatres as ‘the girl on fire.’

The summer box office may have had one of its worst years financially with hits few and far in between, but thankfully, the fall looks to be a bit more promising.

In addition to some major tentpole releases, there are a slew of Oscar-hopefuls as well as some performance-heavy films including the return of the Girl on Fire Katniss Everdeen and “The Dark Knight” trilogy director Christopher Nolan.

We’ve sifted through dozens upon dozens of upcoming releases to bring you a definitive list of films you can’t miss this fall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.