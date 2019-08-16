36 movies coming out in 2019 that are worth your time and could help kickstart the lacklustre box office

Disney ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’

The fall movie season is around the corner, meaning an increase in releases at the multiplex that are more dramatic as studios and distributors try to build up award-season buzz.

That said, there will still be plenty of must-see releases like “It: Chapter Two,” the Will Smith action movie “Gemini Man,” and end-of-the year titles like “Frozen 2” and “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.”

These are all things the industry is happy to see. Hollywood is hoping for a strong second half at the box office to close out 2019, since the summer movie season didn’t pack as big a punch as 2018.

From “Joker” and “The Irishman,” to “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Cats,” here are 36 movies that will be worth your time coming out in the fall and beyond:

“It: Chapter Two” — September 6

Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros.

The Losers Club is all grown up and has to team up one last time to take down Pennywise for good.

“The Goldfinch” — September 13

Warner Bros.

Based on the 2013 Donna Tartt novel, Ansel Elgort gives a powerful performance in this coming-of-age story of a boy who is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother (Nicole Kidman) dies after a terrible tragedy.

“Hustlers” — September 13

STXfilms

Director Lorene Scafaria (“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist,” “The Meddler”) enlists an all-star cast to tell the story of a group of strippers who team up to get some payback on Wall Street. They include Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, and Cardi B.

“Ad Astra” — September 20

Fox

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is this drama starring Brad Pitt as an astronaut who sets out on a mission to save the world – and find his father. Director James Grey (“The Lost City of Z,” “The Immigrant”) finally brings his talents to a studio project.

“Rambo: Last Blood” — September 20

Lionsgate

Sylvester Stallone is back for his fifth time playing US Army vet John Rambo.

“The Irishman” — Fall TBD (Netflix)

Associated Press

Martin Scorsese’s hugely anticipated new movie, which will be the first time he works with Robert De Niro since “Casino,” looks at the man who supposedly killed Jimmy Hoffa in this gangster movie that will also use technology to deage its characters by decades. Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Harvey Keitel also star.

“Joker” — October 4

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Director Todd Phillips (“The Hangover” movies, “War Dogs”) is about to bring, perhaps, the darkest look at the legendary DC Comic villain yet. Joaquin Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, whose troubled existence in the world leads him to a life of crime and to become the Joker.

“Lucy in the Sky” — October 4

Fox Searchlight

Brad Pitt isn’t the only one going out to space this fall. Natalie Portman plays Lucy Cola, who after returning from Earth from a space mission begins to lose touch with reality.

“The Woman in the Window” — October 4

Jordan Strauss/AP

In this thriller, Amy Adams plays an agoraphobic person living in New York who, while spying on her new neighbours, witnesses an act of violence. Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie, and Brian Tyree Henry also star.

“Gemini Man” — October 11

Paramount

Thanks to technology, old Will Smith takes on young Will Smith in this action movie exploring the life of a hitman. Directed by Ang Lee (“Life of Pi”), get ready for some incredible special effects.

“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” — October 15

Saban Films

Kevin Smith returns to the comforts of Jay and Silent Bob in the sequel to his 2001 “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” Smith and Jason Mewes play the characters once more as they try to stop (again) a “Bluntman and Chronic” movie. See it in theatres through Fathom.

“Jojo Rabbit” — October 18

Fox Searchlight

Coming off the hit “Thor: Ragnarok,” Taika Waititi is changing things up big time. The latest movie he writes, directs, and stars in will be a satire focused on a German boy whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler (played by Waititi).

“The Lighthouse” — October 18

A24

Director Robert Eggers follows up his hit debut feature “The Witch” with what looks to be an equally creepy descent into madness. Here he shoots a black-and-white tale focused on two lighthouse keepers played by Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — October 18

Disney

Angelina Jolie returns to play the evil Maleficent, who, now living peacefully following the events of the first movie, decides to start some trouble after Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson) proposes to her goddaughter Aurora (Elle Fanning).

“Zombieland: Double Tap” — October 18

Fox

The whole gang – Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin – is back together 10 years after the original movie and is still having fun in a world filled with zombies.

“Harriet” — November 1

Focus Features

The remarkable story of Harriet Tubman and her quest to free hundreds of slaves is told in this biopic starring Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr, and Cynthia Erivo (“Widows”) as Tubman.

“Motherless Brooklyn” — November 1

Christopher Smith/AP

Edward Norton sits in the director’s chair for the first time in 19 years (2000’s “Keeping the Faith”) to adapt the Jonathan Lethem novel that follows a private detective with Tourette’s (played by Norton) who tries to solve the murder of his only friend.

“Terminator: Dark Fate” — November 1

Paramount

With the franchise picking up where “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” left off (that’s right, forget all the movies that happened after “T2”), and James Cameron being involved for the first time in decades, let’s see if this movie can get “Terminator” back on track.

“Doctor Sleep” — November 8

Jessica Miglio Warner Bros

Ever wondered what happened to Danny Torrence after “The Shining”? Mike Flanagan, the director of “The Haunting of Hill House,” wondered too and wrote and directed this tale of Torrence all grown up. Played by Ewan McGregor, he comes across a young girl who can also Shine and tries to protect her from a cult that wants her powers.

“Honey Boy” — November 8

Amazon Studios

Actor Shia LaBeouf’s troubled childhood and rocky relationship with his father are brought to the screen by director Alma Har’el (“Bombay Beach”). LaBeouf didn’t just write the script, but also plays his father in the movie.

“Last Christmas” — November 8

Universal

The latest from Paul Feig (“A Simple Favour,” “Bridesmaids”) is this romantic comedy starring Emilia Clarke as a down-and-out gal working at a Christmas store and Henry Golding as the guy who sweeps her off her feet.

“Charlie’s Angels” — November 15

Fox

The “Charlie’s Angels” IP gets a fresh start, this time with Elizabeth Banks directing and playing Bosley, along with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott (“Aladdin”), and Ella Balinska playing the Angels.

“Ford v Ferrari” — November 15

Fox

Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in this look at how, in 1966, a race car for Ford was created to challenge Ferrari at the oldest sports car race, 24 Hours of Le Mans. James Mangold (“Logan”) directs this highly anticipated drama.

“The Report” — November 15

Amazon Studios

This Sundance hit stars Adam Driver as Daniel Jones, a senate staffer who is assigned the task of investigating the CIA’s interrogation methods following 9/11. What he and his team find is information the CIA and White House do not want the public to know.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood” — November 22

Sony

Tom Hanks plays the legendary Fred Rogers in this touching movie that looks at the man behind “Mister Rogers’ Neighbourhood” through a friendship be builds with a journalist writing a story on him.

“Frozen 2” — November 22

Disney

The beloved “Frozen” characters are back. This time they all must team up and find the origin of Elsa’s powers to save Arendelle.

“The Rhythm Section” — November 22

Evan Agostini/AP

From director Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), this spy thriller based on the book by Mark Burnell stars Blake Lively as a woman seeking revenge on those responsible for killing her family.

“Knives Out” — November 27

Claire Folger/Lionsgate

Rian Johnson follows up “The Last Jedi” with directing this whodunit that has some of the best talent working today starring in it: Daniel Craig, Michael Shannon, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Lakeith Stanfield. Need we go on?

“Queen & Slim” — November 27

Universal

Written by Lena Waithe (“Master of None,” “The Chi”), Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) and Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) have their lives changed suddenly when they are pulled over by police on their first date.

“The Aeronauts” — December 6

Amazon Studios

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones reteam for the first time since 2014’s Stephen Hawking biopic, “The Theory of Everything,” to tell a very different story. Jones plays pilot Amelia Wren and Redmayne is scientist James Glaisher and the two fight to survive as they attempt to make historic discoveries while travelling in a hot air balloon.

“Black Christmas” — December 13

AP ‘Black Christmas’ director Sophia Takal.

In what has become the first female-directed Blumhouse Productions movie, Sophia Takal (“Always Shine”) helms this thriller about students who are stalked by a stranger.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” — December 13

Sony

In this sequel to the hit 2017 movie, the group of friends from “Welcome to the Jungle” return to the game only to realise it’s totally different. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Karren Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black all return along with some new faces. There’s Danny DeVito, Awkwafina, and Colin Hanks.

“Uncut Gems” — December 13

A24

The latest movie from Benny and Josh Safdie (“Good Time”), the brothers set this one in New York City’s diamond district and have Adam Sandler playing a jewellery store owner. We cannot wait to see what they have cooked up this time.

“Cats” — December 20

Universal

The iconic Broadway musical is brought to the big screen the only way possible in 2019 – with creepy CGI.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — December 20

Lucasfilm

The circle will finally be complete. By the end of the year, the Skywalker saga will be done. We can only hope the coda satisfies the fans (spoiler: it won’t).

“Little Women” — December 25

Sony

Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) takes on the classic Louisa May Alcott novel that has been adapted for the screen numerous times. But this is arguably the best cast out of any of them: Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, and Eliza Scanlen (“Sharp Objects”). It is quite the group.

