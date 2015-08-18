27 movies you have to see this fall

With summer coming to a close, it’s time for all the superhero movies to exit the multiplexes and the more serious fare to enter.

From book adaptations and Matt Damon being left on Mars to two movies about Steve Jobs, here’s 27 titles you shouldn’t miss this fall.

'Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine' YouTube/Magnolia Pictures Release Date: September 4 Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney follows up his film on Scientology, 'Going Clear,' with a look at one of the 21st Century's most important figures, Steve Jobs. In typical Gibney fashion, we get a warts-and-all look at the man which will be eye-opening for some and disturbing for Apple fanatics. 'Dragon Blade' Lionsgate Release Date: September 4 Already a box office sensation in its native China, this action-packed epic set in 48 BC China -- starring Jackie Chan, John Cusack, and Adrien Brody -- is now headed to the US. In the film, Huo An (Chan) teams with a defector of the Roman army (Cusack) to take on the corrupt Roman leader Tiberius (Brody). 'The Visit' Universal Release Date: September 11 M. Knight Shyamalan ('Sixth Sense') directs his first feature film since the box office disappointment of 2013's 'After Earth.' In this spooky thriller he teams with the producer behind 'Paranormal Activity' and 'Insidious' to create a mockumentary-styled thriller of two siblings visiting their grandparents. 'Sleeping With Other People' IFC Films Release Date: September 11 The director of the 2012 indie hit 'Bachelorette' returns with another look at the modern-day dating scene. This time it's a raunchy look at two people who don't know how to settle down with one person. Jason Sudeikis and Alison Brie have incredible chemistry as friends who vow to help each other change their ways and become monogamous. 'Black Mass' Warner Bros. Release Date: September 18 Johnny Depp is almost unrecognizable playing infamous South Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger, who used the influence of his state senator brother and being an FBI informant to become untouchable in the underworld. 'Sicario' Lionsgate Release Date: September 18 Emily Blunt plays an FBI agent who gets thrust into the drug war at the US/Mexico border. The gritty drama is directed by Denis Villeneuve, who was behind the 2013 hit 'Prisoners.' 'Everest' Universal Pictures Release Date: September 25 In May of 1996 eight people were caught in a blizzard while climbing to the summit of Mount Everest. Jake Gyllenhaal stars along with Jason Clarke, Josh Brolin, and John Hawkes as the members of this doomed climb. 'The Intern' Warner Bros. Release Date: September 25 Robert De Niro plays against type as a widower who is fed up with retirement and accepts a senior internship at an online fashion site, run by a goal-driven thirtysomething played by Anne Hathaway. Bring along the tissues for this one. '99 Homes' Broad Green Pictures Release Date: September 25 Based on true events, Andrew Garfield plays a father so determined to get the house back that he and his family were evicted from that he goes and works for the real estate broker (Michael Shannon) who kicked him out. 'Stonewall' Roadside Attractions Release Date: September 25 This look at the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City, which launched the gay rights movement in the US, has already caused some controversy as activists are calling for a boycott of the film as they believe from watching the film's trailer it falsely depicts the incident as the film has cast a white actor (Jeremy Irvine) in the lead role. The police raid at the Stonewall Inn, which launched the riots, was a popular gay hangout for Latinos and blacks. 'Legend' Universal Release Date: October 2 If you love Tom Hardy get ready for a double-dose. Hardy plays identical twin gangsters Ronald and Reginald Kray in this darkly comedic and violent look at their rise as the most feared criminals in London during the 1960s. 'The Martian' Aidan Monaghan/20th Century Fox Release Date: October 2 Director Ridley Scott ('Alien,' 'Prometheus') returns to space for his latest film. Based on the best-selling Andrew Weir novel of the same name, Matt Damon plays astronaut Mark Watney who is presumed dead and is left behind on Mars. Watney now must figure out how to survive long enough to contact Earth. 'Freeheld' Phil Caruso/Lionsgate Release Date: October 2 What looks to have award season buzz all over it, Oscar winner Julianne Moore plays a New Jersey police lieutenant who after learning she has lung cancer fights to change the laws so her domestic partner, Stacie (Ellen Page), will be entitled to her pension once she dies. Based on a true story, the film also stars Steve Carell and Michael Shannon. 'The Walk' Sony Release Date: October 9 Philippe Petit's illegal tightrope walk across the World Trade Towers in 1974 has already been depicted in the Oscar-winning 2009 documentary 'Man On Wire,' but now it's Hollywood's turn. Director Robert Zemeckis ('Forrest Gump,' 'Cast Away') is retelling the story in astounding IMAX format with Joseph Gordon-Levitt playing Petit. 'Pan' Warner Bros. Release Date: October 9 The origin story of Peter Pan is told in this fantastical tale starring Hugh Jackman, Rooney Mara, Cara Delevingne, and Amanda Seyfried. 'Steve Jobs' Universal Release Date: October 9 Michael Fassbender plays the iconic Steve Jobs in this look at his life and legacy. The film is directed by Danny Boyle ('Slumdog Millionaire') with a script from Aaron Sorkin ('The Social Network'). Seth Rogen plays Steve Wozniak with Kate Winslet as one of the first Macintosh team members, Joanna Hoffman. 'Bridge of Spies' 20th Century Fox Release Date: October 16 Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks team once more in this Cold War drama based around a 1960 incident in which the Soviet Union shot down a US U-2 spy plane. Hanks plays the lawyer chosen by the CIA to help rescue the pilot of the spy plane who the Soviets detained. 'Crimson Peak' Universal Pictures Release Date: October 16 Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska, Charlie Hunnam and Jessica Chastain star in Guillermo del Toro's ('Pan's Labyrinth,' 'Hellboy') latest thriller set in a house with many secrets. 'Goosebumps' Sony Pictures via YouTube Release Date: October 16 Based on the popular children's horror fiction novellas, we follow three teens and Jack Black as author R.L. Stine (the creator of the 'Goosebumps' books) as they try to fight off the demons that have accidentally been set free from Stine's books. 'Room' A24 Release Date: October 16 Brie Larson ('Trainwreck') stars as a mother who has been living in a single room with her son since he's been born. Based on the novel of the same name, the powerful performance by Larson has garnered award season consideration. 'Beasts of No Nation' Netflix Release Date: October 16 Cary Fukunaga follows up his critically acclaimed direction of the first season of 'True Detective' with this look at a young boy's time as a member of a mercenary group during a civil war in an unnamed African country. Idris Elba ('Luther') gives a chilling performance as the group's leader. 'Jem and the Holograms' Universal Release Date: October 23 Based on the late 1980s cartoon, a small-town girl goes from YouTube sensation to the global superstar Jem. But can she and her three sisters keep their bond as Jem's fame grows? 'The Last Witch Hunter' Summit Entertainment Release Date: October 23 Vin Diesel takes a break from hanging with his 'Fast and Furious' gang to go save the world. In this action adventure that spans over real and fantasy worlds, Diesel plays an immortal witch hunter who must stop a horrific plague from destroying mankind. 'Rock the Kasbah' Open Road Films Release Date: October 23 Bill Murray plays a down-and-out music manager who discovers an unknown young talent while in Afghanistan and embarks on a journey to get her to Kabul to compete on the television show, 'Afghan Star.' Film also stars Zooey Deschanel, Kate Hudson, Danny McBride, and Bruce Willis. 'Burnt' The Weinstein Company Release Date: October 23 From director John Wells ('The Company Men,' 'August: Osage County'), Bradley Cooper stars as a renowned chef who after ruining his career due to drugs and his ego tries to redeem himself by heading a thriving London restaurant. 'I Smile Back' Broad Green Pictures Release Date: October 23 Sarah Silverman plays her most dramatic role to date as a mum on the verge of a breakdown with her self-destructive behaviour of taking drugs and sleeping with other men. 'Suffragette' Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Release Date: October 23 Meryl Streep, Carey Mulligan, and Helena Bonham Carter lead an impressive cast for this look at the women responsible for the early feminist movement in Great Britain.

