Astronomers just captured the first image of a black hole. Here are the horrifying things that would happen if you fell into one.

Astronomers have captured the first image of a black hole using the Event Horizon Telescope, according to the National Science Foundation.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to fall into a black hole? Astrobiologist Caleb Scharf, who is the director of the Columbia Astrobiology Center at Columbia University, New York, and author of “The Copernicus Complex,” reveals the grizzly details.

Scharf is also co-founder of YHouse – a non-profit organisation that’s dedicated to conducting and communicating cutting-edge science and technology that explore some of the biggests questions of our century regarding consciousness and awareness.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on November 28, 2016.

