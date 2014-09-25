Fashion Trends That Any Guy Could Actually Rock

Here’s the thing about fashion, it’s not always wearable. What appears on the runway is not appealing on the street, or in any guys closet for that matter.

But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t a few cool trends any guy could pick up from each season — or ways to wear them without feeling like Zoolander.

Business Insider caught up with a few of our friends in the world of menswear to ask how they’re incorporating trends they see from more runway-focused designers into their every day wardrobes… subtly.

“You can see things that are inspiring on the street or on the run way show and integrate them in a way that’s not completely in your face,” said Mark Bollman, founder of Boston-based retailer Ball and Buck.

Ball and Buck is a sportier brand that mixes classic and outdoor elements with modern style. Bollman recommends taking trends and subbing them in for one or two core pieces in your outfit.

Take two trends that were all over the runways this spring as an example, stripes and neon.

“Neons and other bright colours that are typically reserved for the gym have spread into the everyday wardrobe like wildfire,” said Bollman. “As a brand with sporting roots we like to show our sporty side by throwing our signature blaze orange upland hat on top of almost any outfit we wear. It gives a little pop of masculinity without putting off the yoga vibe. It will also protect you if you ever find yourself on the hunting field with our old Vice President.”

Or — if you don’t have any hunting dates with Dick Cheney scheduled any time soon — you could try throwing a pair of brightly coloured socks under your suit for a pop of colour.

As for stripes, on the runway they’re wide railroad/jail-stripes. If that doesn’t make you comfortable, go for a thinner, classic Oxford stripe.

“It’s about saying, would I feel comfortable wearing this in 3 years,” said Bollman.

In the world of men’s shoes, it’s all about boots and suede, says Justin Jeffers, blogger at The Fine Young Gentleman and founder of shoe and accessory line, Jay Butler. Military coats and quilted jackets — the preppy staple — are also in full effect this season.

You may want to consider getting any of those items in green.

“Yes, a colour can be a trend. This coming season that colour is green. You will see it in a variety of shades from hunter green to the ever present olive drab of military wear,” said Jeffers.

As for what guys are carrying, Jeffers says that bags are getting boxier — “a bit more voluminous; more masculine, some might argue.”

There are also a couple trends that you should have no problem handling, like rain coats and chunky knit scarves.

You may want to be more careful with fur accents (like around the hood of your jacket) and patterns (like checks and florals).

That’s if you’re even willing to go in that direction.

“It all depends on how much attention you want to get,” said Bollman.

