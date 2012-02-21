Fall Back In Love With Your Job Before You Hate It Completely

The 9 to 5 grind can wear you down, and some of you may start to feel that all you’re doing at work is counting down the hours till you can clock out. Don’t let work get you down, and read on for ways you can fall back in love with your job again.
Try to put in some effort into finding your career yoda, and you might just find work more enjoyable. There’s nothing more inspiring than learning from someone who has been there and done that.
Build a Healthy Work-Life Balance
Burnout may be causing you to lose some love for your job. Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is crucial to success and happiness at your job, because if your job starts getting you down, you’re going to end up dreading it.
Start a Volunteer Initiative
Giving back to society can create a great sense of well being. What better way to start then by organising a volunteer initiative at work? You’ll be bonding with your co-workers and doing something meaningful at the same time.
Strengthen Your Work Friendships
Friends are what make the world go around, and the same rule can apply to your working world as well. Try to build up better working relationships by doing things such as attending more company events and having a friendlier attitude. After all, it’s the people at work that contribute the most to workplace satisfaction!
Plan Your Career Goals
If you haven’t written out your five-year career planyet, do it now. It’s really helpful to put your goals into writing, because it really keeps things in perspective. Having everything on paper will add to your drive at work since you know what you should be working towards. And trust me, there is no greater feeling than crossing the items off your list.
Negotiate Better Perks, Salary
It’s time to put your negotiating skills to good use, and try to get better perks and a raise. If your company is unwilling to budge on a salary increase, figure out what makes you happy and aim for negotiating for those perks instead.
Communicate With Your Boss
Better communication with your boss makes for a happy worker. Set up a time to check in with her, and ask her for some feedback. If there is anything at work that you are unsatisfied with, express your misgivings to her, but remember to keep it professional.
Have a Positive Attitude
A huge part of happiness is mental, and if you stay positive, your attitude towards work might improve as well. Try to distance yourself from negative co-workers (if you have any), and focus on the things you love about your job, instead of lingering on the negatives.
Meet Passionate People in Your Industry
Start branching out and attend professional mixersand networking events. Passion can be very contagious and if you surround yourself with people who truly have love and dedication for their jobs, you might rediscover your own love for your job.
Search For a Job You Love
If you discover that no matter what you do, your job still leaves you unhappy, maybe you can chase your dreams and switch careers. Make sure you have thought it through carefully and that you’re willing to take on the financial risks that come with this big change. You can transition into a new industry by either temping, taking on freelance jobs, or going to grad school.