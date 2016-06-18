Here's when all your favourite TV shows are returning

Sure, summer just started and you’ve barely completed programming your DVR for the season. But guess what? The networks are already announcing when your favourite shows are returning and when their new series will premiere this fall.

But don’t get up from your beach chair. Business Insider has your back. We’ve compiled all the official dates that have been released so far from The CW, Fox, and NBC.

See when your favourite shows are returning below:

Note: We’ll update as the networks make their announcements.

September 2016 Peter Kramer/NBC Jaimie Alexander, left, stars on NBC's 'Blindspot.' Wednesday, September 14 10 p.m. 'Blindspot' Monday, September 19 8 p.m. 'Gotham' (Fox) 8 p.m. 'The Voice' (NBC) 9 p.m. 'Lucifer' (Fox) 10 p.m. 'The Good Place' early preview (NBC) Tuesday, September 20 8 p.m. 'Brookyn Nine-Nine' (Fox) 8:30 p.m. 'New Girl' (Fox) 9 p.m. 'Scream Queens' (Fox) 10 p.m. 'This Is Us' series premiere (NBC) Wednesday, September 21 8 p.m. 'Lethal Weapon' series premiere (Fox) 8 p.m. 'Blindspot' timeslot premiere (NBC) 9 p.m. 'Empire' (Fox) 9 p.m. 'Law & Order' (NBC) 10 p.m. 'Chicago P.D.' (NBC) Thursday, September 22 8 p.m. 'Rosewood' (Fox) 8 p.m. 'Superstore' (NBC) 8:30 p.m. 'The Good Place' timeslot premiere (NBC) 9 p.m. 'Pitch' series premiere (Fox) 9 p.m. 'Chicago Med' (NBC) 10 p.m. 'The Blacklist' (NBC) Friday, September 23 8 p.m. 'Hell's Kitchen' (Fox) 8 p.m. 'Caught on Camera With Nick Cannon' series premiere (NBC) 9 p.m. 'The Exorcist' series premiere (Fox) 9 p.m. 'Dateline' (NBC) Sunday, September 25 7:30 p.m. 'Bob's Burgers' (Fox) 8 p.m. 'The Simpsons' (Fox) 8:30 p.m. 'Son of Zorn' series premiere (Fox) 9 p.m. 'Family Guy' (Fox) 9:30 p.m. 'The Last Man on Earth' (Fox) October 2016 Diyah Pera/The CW Grant Gustin on CW's 'The Flash.' Monday, October 3 10 p.m. 'Timeless' series premiere (NBC) Tuesday, October 4 8 p.m. 'The Flash' (The CW) 9 p.m. 'No Tomorrow' series premiere (The CW) Wednesday, October 5 8 p.m. 'Arrow' (The CW) 9 p.m. 'Frequency' series premiere (The CW) Monday, October 10 8 p.m. 'Supergirl' (The CW) Tuesday, October 11 9 p.m. 'This Is Us' timeslot premiere (NBC) 10 p.m. 'Chicago Fire' (NBC) Thursday, October 13 8 p.m. 'D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow' (The CW) 9 p.m. 'Supernatural' (The CW) Monday, October 17 9 p.m. 'Jane the Virgin' (The CW) Friday, October 21 8 p.m. 'The Vampire Diaries' (The CW) 9 p.m. 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (The CW)

