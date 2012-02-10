OOPS: A Falklands Island News Website Has labelled The Argentinian President A 'B*tch'

Penguin News, a newspaper serving the Falkland Islands’ 3,000 or so residents, has caused an uproar after the paper’s website uploaded a picture of the Argentinian President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner under the file name “bitch.jpg”.



The picture has now been taken down, apparently after a Twitter user alerted Penguin News editor Lisa Watson (who blamed it on her staffs’ “naughty sense of humour”), but Argentinian website m24digital.com snagged a screenshot of it:

Photo: M24 Digital

The apparent dig at Argentina’s President comes at a time of huge strain between Argentina and the UK over the ownership of the Falkland Islands — it appears the article that used the offensively-named image was related to Argentina’s threat to take the UK’s “militarization” of the conflict to the UN.

An article about the offensive labelling has seen over 3,000 comments on the Argentinian daily newspaper La Nacion’s website (including one alleging the British Royal family was “full of homosexuals”), and Watson’s Twitter account appears to be facing a wave of insults and threats from pro-Argentina accounts.

Watson told The Guardian:

“I receive threats and insults via our work email address and on Twitter. The threats I try not to take seriously, particularly as the individuals tend to sign their name and even offer ‘besos’ (kisses) after claiming they are coming to the Falklands and their first task will be to kill me. Mainly I am referred to as a prostitute, liar, thief and pirate, other words I really wouldn’t like to mention.”





