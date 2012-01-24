Here's Why Britain And Argentina Are Fighting Over Those Tiny Falkland Islands

Photo: Getty Images/Stringer

The Falkland Islands, an archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean with a population of little over 2,400, has been a British Overseas Territory (the Islands run their own affairs, and only consult with Britain on foreign affairs and defence) for almost the last 180 years. Unfortunately, the Falklands have been a bone of contention between Britain and Argentina for just as long — and shows no sign of abating.



As the 30th anniversary of the Falklands War approaches, we examine this alleged case of modern-day “colonialism”.

