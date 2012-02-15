The UK's defence Of The Falkland Islands Costs A Staggering Amount Per Islander

Photo: Flickr: GrahamC57

Renewed conflict in the Falkland Islands could cost the UK more than just international sympathy.Over at the Independent, Andy McSmith takes a look at the financial cost of the UK’s protection of the over 2,000 British citizens on the island (who have repeatedly confirmed they wish to remain British citizens and not become part of Argentina).



McSmith reports that the military in the area will cost the UK £61 million ($96 million) in 2012-13, which is expected to increase by £2 million ($3.14 million) each year.

While in the grandiose world of military budgets that might not be that much, when you look at the cost per British citizen on the Falklands, it works out at more than a whopping £20,000 or $31,000 (and that is only the defence budget, other costs will be born on other budgets).

Given that the sincere doubts about the UK’s finances, its no wonder that some people are beginning to think that the Argentinian takeover of the Falklands is an inevitability.

