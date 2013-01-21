Falcons Player Makes Totally Routine Play, Breaks Out Inappropriate Celebration Dance Anyway

Tony Manfred

The prospect of advancing to the Super Bowl has injected every detail of the NFC Championship Game with intensity.

Case in point: Falcons defensive back Thomas DeCoud made a solid but unspectacular play by breaking up a pass on 3rd and 9. Instead of, say, high-fiving his teammates and running to the sideline, he pulled out this touchdown-worthy celebration.

The crotch-smack probably won’t sit well with the league (via Bleacher Report):

thomas decloud gif

Photo: Bleacher Report

