Falcons offence comes alive and scores first touchdown after a huge strip

The Atlanta Falcons took a 7-0 lead in Super Bowl 51 early in the second quarter after forcing a key New England Patriots fumble in their own territory.

Neither the Falcons nor the Patriots turn the ball over with great frequency, but on a 1st-and-10 inside the Falcons own half of the field, Atlanta’s Deion Jones forced a fumble from New England running back LeGarrette Blount.

Here’s the play:

On the ensuing drive, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan found Julio Jones for two big completions, and Devonta Freeman juked his way into the red zone.

On just the fifth play of the drive, Freeman found the back of the end zone for the first score of the game.







