The Falcons put the Patriots in a huge hole in the Super Bowl with 82-yard pick-6 touchdown

The New England Patriots are in deep trouble in Houston, down 21-0 in the first half after Robert Alford intercepted Tom Brady and took it 82 yards for the touchdown.

After the Falcons turned a Patriots fumble into the first touchdown of the game, Atlanta doubled their lead later in the second quarter. When the Patriots got the ball back, they were methodically plodding down the field, using three defensive holding calls to move into the red zone.

Then, on a key third down, Alford jumped a Brady throw and took it to the house.

Here’s the pick-6:

Patrick Smith captured a great shot of the interception for Getty Images.

Alford’s interception puts the Pats in a major hole. The Falcons offence is rolling, their defence is pressuring Brady, and they get the ball back to start the second half.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.