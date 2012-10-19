Phil And Lisa Falcone Are Selling 36 Acres Of Farmland In The Hamptons For $8 Million

The New York Post’s Jennifer Gould Keil reports that billionaire hedge fund manager Phil Falcone, the founder of Harbinger Capital, and his wife, Lisa Maria Falcone, have listed 36 acres in the Hamptons for $7,995,000.



Here’s the description of the property from the listing on Corcoran:

More than 36 acres, encompassing a pair of 2+ acre building parcels and a 32 acre reserve, present a variety of interesting scenarios along the farm fields of Water Mill’s Deerfield Road. With each lot having room for a significant house, pool, pool house and tennis court and the reserve capable of hosting a significant equestrian facility, the possibilities for fertile minds seems endless….

Back in June, the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Phil Falcone and his Harbinger Capital Partners with securities fraud. Falcone’s attorney called those allegations “completely unsupported.”

All that aside, check out the images via Corcoran:

