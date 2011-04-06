Compare: Hedge Fund Wives Lisa Falcone VS Kelly Gerstenhaber Partying In New York City Last Night

Ok, so this won’t be the most important thing you do today.



But come back after the closing bell and compare:

Kelly Gerstenhaber with her husband at last night’s Turnaround for Children Benefit dinner at the Plaza hotel VS. Lisa Falcone at the Tribeca Ball.

Lisa Falcone

Photo: NBC/ Getty Images

Kelly Gerstenhaber

Photo: Amanda Gordon/Bloomberg

Click here to see the hottest hedge fund wives on Wall Street >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.