A Hypersonic Jet Will Fly At Mach 20 Over California Tomorrow

NASA’s space program may be kaput, but that doesn’t mean the government is no longer experimenting with shooting things into space.



Tomorrow, the military is planning a test launch of the Falcon HTV-2, an aircraft that’s capable of flying at Mach 20, or 20 times the speed of sound, according to the International Business Times (via Jaunted).

At that speed, the craft could go from New York to Los Angeles in 12 minutes. Fortunately, tomorrow’s test run won’t involve any passengers.

The rocket carrying the Falcon will depart from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California; it will release the vehicle over the Pacific Ocean, where it is expected to glide for around 30 minutes before alighting, according to IBT.

The last time the government tested a Falcon was in April 2010. The craft disappeared over the Pacific after around nine minutes and was never found.

Here’s what the reentry phase should look like; IBT has several other videos mapping out the flight.



