An Aircraft Designer Explains Why This Airship Is Perfect For Finding Bigfoot

The Aurora Mk II will join the search for Bigfoot.

Photo: The Falcon Project

In 1997, William Barnes claimed he saw a sasquatch. Now, he wants to do it again, and come back with proof. To do so, he has started the Falcon Project, an effort to capture high definition footage of the “unidentified North American primate” also known as Bigfoot.Rather than walk through the woods of the Pacific Northwest and risk scaring off his subject, Barnes is relying on an unusual sort of aircraft to do the work.



The Aurora Mk II is designed and built by Stephen Barkley of Remote Aerial Tripod Specialists, Inc. (RATS).

The unmanned airship is usually used for film shoots in what Barkley dubs “little Hollywood” — the level below large budget movies. Barkley calls it “quite unconventional in a number of ways.”

The propulsion system, which Barkley designed, makes its movement similar to that of a Harrier Jump Jet, the plane that hovers like a helicopter. It can hover at low altitudes for hours at a time.

Unlike most airships and blimps, it is a double vessel, similar to a catamaran. This, he says, makes the 45-foot vehicle stable. Filled with helium, it moves quietly, even at speeds between 35 and 45 mph.

All of these features are crucial for capturing quality footage of an action scene, or a creature that stays on the move and can appear unexpectedly. It’s “a novel application,” Barkley says, but one that is a perfect match.

The Falcon Project’s Mk II will be customised to fit its needs. It will be equipped with thermal imaging, infrared, and conventional cameras, to detect and follow any sasquatch through the forest.

Barnes, whose background is in gold dredging and marketing, co-founded the Falcon Project with Jason Valenti, who also claims to have seen a sasquatch, in Florida.

Research will be coordinated by Dr. Jeff Meldrum, a professor of anatomy and anthropology at Idaho State University, who runs the Relict Hominoid Inquiry, an online “refereed venue for the dissemination of scholarly peer-reviewed papers” on the potential existence and nature of relict hominoid species.

The ultimate goal is to make a documentary that proves the existence of the sasquatch, according to Wired.

