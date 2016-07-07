Video appears to show the immediate aftermath of a police shooting in Minnesota

Less than 24 hours after news of a fatal police shooting in Baton Rouge took over social media, another officer-involved shooting played out in Minnesota.

Video began circulating Wednesday of what appeared to be the aftermath of another shooting in the Minnesota suburb of Falcon Heights.

The incident reportedly involved one St. Anthony police officer and a man inside a car with a woman and child, according to a report from Fox 9 reporter Ted Haller.

The footage, which was originally streamed via Facebook Live, shows a man bloodied and slumped over inside the car. An unidentified police officer can be seen pointing a gun at the man from outside the vehicle.

“He was trying to get out his ID out of his pocket and he let the officer know he had a firearm, and he was reaching for his wallet, and the officer just shot him in his arm,” a woman in the car says on the cell phone video.

The officer can be heard screaming “I told him not to reach for it!”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was on scene of the shooting, Haller reported.

The woman and child were apparently unharmed.

Watch the encounter below. Warning: the footage is graphic.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

