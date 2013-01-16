Teaching A Falcon To Fly At 70 MPH Is A Dangerous Exercise

In the video below, a falcon is purportedly flying at 70 mph as it chases what appears to be some feathers attached to a fishing rod that the driver sticks out the window.



One Reddit commenter translates the Arabic in the video as “the falconer in the car is training a young falcon to fly faster.”

We’ve become wary of YouTube videos involving exotic birds, though, after the “Golden Eagle Snatches Kid” video turned out to be a fake.

And even if this isn’t a hoax, everything about this video is disastrous considering the falconer is driving at 110 kmh (or 68 mph), sticking a fishing rod out the window, and pointing a camera at the falcon flying next to the car.

Falcons are the fastest birds on the planet, as they can hit speeds of up to 200 mph when diving for prey.

Watch the video below (via Reddit):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

