Was A Mexican Drug Cartel Going To Blow Up This Dam?

A Mexican drug cartel may have been plotting to blow up the Falcon Dam along the Texas-Mexico border last month, which would have unleashed water on an area population of nearly 4 million, according to the Houston Chronicle.



U.S. and Mexican government agents reacted to the threat, and it is believed their timely response may have prevented the attack from going through.

The alleged planned attack was to be conducted by the Zeta cartel who were targeting revenge against the Gulf cartel.

Details as to whether or not the group had access to enough explosives to take down the 5 mile long dam are not available, though they did posses explosives.

Here are 15 signs the U.S. is losing control of the Western Hemisphere >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.