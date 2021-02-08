Here's the 'Falcon and the Winter Solider' trailer that just played during the Super Bowl

Marvel Studios Bucky and the Falcon will reunite on the Marvel show in March.

Marvel released a new trailer for “The Falcon and the Winter Solider” during the Super Bowl.

The show stars Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

The six-episode first season will premiere on Disney Plus on March 19, 2021.

Sam and Bucky are back.

Disney and Marvel released a new trailer for its upcoming “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series on Disney Plus during the Super Bowl. A longer, two-minute trailer premiered online.

The longer trailer shows the return of Helmut Zemo (Daniel BrÃ¼hl), the villain at the heart of “Captain America: Civil War,” and Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter.

The two are featured are on a new poster for the series.

Marvel Studios The new ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ poster shows off some of the show’s villains.

