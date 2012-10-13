Incredible 'Photoshopped' Images From Before Photoshop Even Existed

Photo: Metropolitan Museum of Art
Manipulating a picture is pretty easy to do nowadays.A sepia filter is just a push of a button away on Instagram. Scores of iPhone apps let you do things like make people look old, get rid of red eye, and add a handful of effects.
But in a dark room? That’s a whole different animal.
Yesterday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York opened its newest exhibit, Faking It: Manipulated Photography Before Photoshop.
The images are a testament to what is photography is capable of, even without 21st century technology. Its pretty incredible — some of the effects that these photographers labored over in the darkroom are way beyond the capabilities of the average Photoshop user.
A postcard shows a German soldier crushing members of the Triple Entente together during World War I.
Unidentified German artist
A Powerful Collision, 1914
Gelatin silver print
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Twentieth-century Photography Fund,
2010 2010.296,193
Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art
This double portrait shows a man as both artist and model, each regarding the other with cool irony.
Maurice Guibert, French, 1856--1913
Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec as Artist and Model, ca. 1900
Gelatin silver print
Philadelphia Museum of Art
Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art
Grete Stern, Argentinian, born Germany, 1904-1999
Dream No. 1: Electrical Appliances for the Home, 1948
Gelatin silver print
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Twentieth-Century Photography Fund,
2012 2012.10
Courtesy of Galería Jorge Mara - La Ruche, Buenos Aires
Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art
Stalin did visit Lenin frequently, but the photograph has been heavily reworked. For example, retouchers smoothed Stalin's pockmarked complexion and lengthened his shriveled left arm.
Unidentified Russian artist
Lenin and Stalin in Gorki in 1922, 1949
Gelatin silver print with applied media
Collection of Ryna and David Alexander
Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art
Unidentified American artist
Man on Rooftop with Eleven Men in Formation on His Shoulders, ca. 1930
Gelatin silver print
Collection of George Eastman House, International Museum of Photography and Film, Rochester 2010
2010.296,193
Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art
Unidentified artist
Man Juggling His Own Head, ca. 1880
Albumen silver print from glass negative
Collection of Christophe Goeury
Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art
This photo transforms William Randolph Hearst's face into the body of an octopus—a symbol of corporate greed and corruption according to the artist.
Barbara Morgan, American, 1900--1992
Hearst over the People, 1939
Collage of gelatin silver prints with applied media
The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City, Missouri, Gift of Hallmark Cards, Inc.
Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art
This photo was transmitted over the wires in 1930, showing a dirigible docked at a mooring mast stop at the Empire State Building.
Unidentified American artist
Dirigible Docked on Empire State Building, New York,1930
Gelatin silver print
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Twentieth-Century Photography Fund, 2011
2011.189
Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art
Henry Peach Robinson combined five separate negatives to produce this intimate narrative of family tragedy.
Henry Peach Robinson, English, 1830--1901
Fading Away, 1858
Albumen silver print from glass negatives
The Royal Photographic Society Collection at the National Media Museum, Bradford, United Kingdom
Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art
The foreground and background of this picture look like they are from different places. They probably are.
William Henry Jackson, American, 1843--1942,
Unidentified artist at Detroit Publishing Company
Colorado Springs, Colorado, ca. 1913
Collage of gelatin silver prints with applied media
Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth
Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art
F. Holland Day, American, 1864--1933
The Vision (Orpheus Scene), 1907
Platinum print
The Royal Photographic Society Collection at the National Media Museum, Bradford, United Kingdom
Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art
Unidentified American artist
Two-Headed Man, ca. 1855
Daguerreotype
The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City, Missouri, Gift of Hallmark Cards, Inc.
cat. no. 106
Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art
Maurice Tabard, French, 1897--1984
Room with Eye, 1930
Gelatin silver print
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Elisha Whittelsey Collection, The Elisha Whittelsey Fund, 1962
62.576.4
Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art
Gustave Le grey never never publicly acknowledged how he froze the motion of the breaking waves in the pictures.
Gustave Le grey, French, 1820--1884
Cloud Study, Light-Dark, 1856-57
Albumen silver print from glass negatives
Estate of Maurice Sendak
Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art
