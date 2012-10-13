Incredible 'Photoshopped' Images From Before Photoshop Even Existed

Photo: Metropolitan Museum of Art

Manipulating a picture is pretty easy to do nowadays.A sepia filter is just a push of a button away on Instagram. Scores of iPhone apps let you do things like make people look old, get rid of red eye, and add a handful of effects.



But in a dark room? That’s a whole different animal.

Yesterday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York opened its newest exhibit, Faking It: Manipulated Photography Before Photoshop.

The images are a testament to what is photography is capable of, even without 21st century technology. Its pretty incredible — some of the effects that these photographers labored over in the darkroom are way beyond the capabilities of the average Photoshop user.

