Incredible 'Photoshopped' Images From Before Photoshop Even Existed

Joshua Berlinger

Photo: Metropolitan Museum of Art

Manipulating a picture is pretty easy to do nowadays.A sepia filter is just a push of a button away on Instagram. Scores of iPhone apps let you do things like make people look old, get rid of red eye, and add a handful of effects.

But in a dark room? That’s a whole different animal. 

Yesterday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York opened its newest exhibit, Faking It: Manipulated Photography Before Photoshop.

The images are a testament to what is photography is capable of, even without 21st century technology. Its pretty incredible — some of the effects that these photographers labored over in the darkroom are way beyond the capabilities of the average Photoshop user.

A postcard shows a German soldier crushing members of the Triple Entente together during World War I.

Unidentified German artist

A Powerful Collision, 1914

Gelatin silver print

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Twentieth-century Photography Fund,

2010 2010.296,193

Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art

This double portrait shows a man as both artist and model, each regarding the other with cool irony.

Maurice Guibert, French, 1856--1913

Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec as Artist and Model, ca. 1900

Gelatin silver print

Philadelphia Museum of Art

Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art

The photographer managed to put a woman in place of the stem of a lamp.

Grete Stern, Argentinian, born Germany, 1904-1999

Dream No. 1: Electrical Appliances for the Home, 1948

Gelatin silver print

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Twentieth-Century Photography Fund,

2012 2012.10

Courtesy of Galería Jorge Mara - La Ruche, Buenos Aires

Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art

Stalin did visit Lenin frequently, but the photograph has been heavily reworked. For example, retouchers smoothed Stalin's pockmarked complexion and lengthened his shriveled left arm.

Unidentified Russian artist

Lenin and Stalin in Gorki in 1922, 1949

Gelatin silver print with applied media

Collection of Ryna and David Alexander

Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art

A group of people appear in a wheel, held up by one man.

Unidentified American artist

Man on Rooftop with Eleven Men in Formation on His Shoulders, ca. 1930

Gelatin silver print

Collection of George Eastman House, International Museum of Photography and Film, Rochester 2010

2010.296,193

Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art

This unidentified photographer made the image look like he was juggling his own head.

Unidentified artist

Man Juggling His Own Head, ca. 1880

Albumen silver print from glass negative

Collection of Christophe Goeury

Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art

This photo transforms William Randolph Hearst's face into the body of an octopus—a symbol of corporate greed and corruption according to the artist.

Barbara Morgan, American, 1900--1992

Hearst over the People, 1939

Collage of gelatin silver prints with applied media

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City, Missouri, Gift of Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art

This photo was transmitted over the wires in 1930, showing a dirigible docked at a mooring mast stop at the Empire State Building.

Unidentified American artist

Dirigible Docked on Empire State Building, New York,1930

Gelatin silver print

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Twentieth-Century Photography Fund, 2011

2011.189

Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art

Henry Peach Robinson combined five separate negatives to produce this intimate narrative of family tragedy.

Henry Peach Robinson, English, 1830--1901

Fading Away, 1858

Albumen silver print from glass negatives

The Royal Photographic Society Collection at the National Media Museum, Bradford, United Kingdom

Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art

The foreground and background of this picture look like they are from different places. They probably are.

William Henry Jackson, American, 1843--1942,

Unidentified artist at Detroit Publishing Company

Colorado Springs, Colorado, ca. 1913

Collage of gelatin silver prints with applied media

Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Fort Worth

Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art

F. Holland Day, American, 1864--1933

The Vision (Orpheus Scene), 1907

Platinum print

The Royal Photographic Society Collection at the National Media Museum, Bradford, United Kingdom

Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art

A man appears to have two heads.

Unidentified American artist

Two-Headed Man, ca. 1855

Daguerreotype

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kansas City, Missouri, Gift of Hallmark Cards, Inc.

cat. no. 106

Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art

This photographer managed to make the eye look like its coming out of the wall.

Maurice Tabard, French, 1897--1984

Room with Eye, 1930

Gelatin silver print

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Elisha Whittelsey Collection, The Elisha Whittelsey Fund, 1962

62.576.4

Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art

Gustave Le grey never never publicly acknowledged how he froze the motion of the breaking waves in the pictures.

Gustave Le grey, French, 1820--1884

Cloud Study, Light-Dark, 1856-57

Albumen silver print from glass negatives

Estate of Maurice Sendak

Source: Metropolitan Museum of Art

More photography...

Check Out Photos From The Siege Of Leningrad, 70 Years Later >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.