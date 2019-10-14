The pro-Trump group that played an edited video of a fake Trump shooting and stabbing journalists say it was a 'meme exhibit' and they don't agree with it

Youtube/Lici†us Veri†as Invic†us A scene from inside the ‘church of fake news’ where a fake President Donald Trump is seen attacking people with the logos of news outlets — including Politico, CBS, HuffPost, CNN, and CNBC — imposed on their heads. It’s not clear who the man on the left is supposed to represent.

A group supporting President Donald Trump played a video of a fake Trump shooting and stabbing journalists and political adversaries at an event last week, The New York Times reported.

American Priority, the group, said the spectacle is part of a “meme exhibit,” The Times said.

The organisation later said the video was unauthorised and that organisers “were not even aware of the video until they were contacted by the NYT.”

The event was attended by high-profile Trump supporters like Donald Trump Jr. and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Both Trump Jr. and Sanders said they did not see the video.

Harsh criticism of the media is a regular feature at Trump rallies, where reporters have previously been physically attacked by the president’s supporters.

During a three-day conference last week, the pro-Trump American Priority group showed a video depicting a fake Trump shooting, stabbing, and assaulting journalists and his political adversaries, The Times reported.

During a three-day conference last week, the pro-Trump American Priority group showed a video depicting a fake Trump shooting, stabbing, and assaulting journalists and his political adversaries, The Times reported.

The video showed “Trump” going to a location called the “Church of Fake News” and wrestling his opponents to the ground, shooting at them at point-blank range, and smiling at the massacre scene.

According to The Times, the video shows “Trump” striking the late Arizona Sen. John McCain in the back of the head; hitting and stabbing the television personality and frequent Trump critic Rosie O’Donnell; hitting Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters; and lighting Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on fire.

The video also included the faces of former President Barack Obama, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and California Rep. Adam Schiff.

Youtube/Lici†us Veri†as Invic†us A scene from the edited video, this time of ‘Trump’ attacking the logos of ABC and NPR.

The scene appears to be an edited scene of a church massacre from the 2014 film, “Kingsman: The Secret Service.”



A segment of the report video was posted online last year, which you can see below. Insider was not immediately able to verify the video.

Alex Phillips, the organiser of the event, claimed to The Times that the clip was shown as part of a “meme exhibit.”

He then denounced the video, adding to the newspaper: “Content was submitted by third parties and was not associated with or endorsed by the conference in any official capacity.”

In an early Monday morning statement, American Priority said the video was unauthorised and that organisers “were not even aware of the video until they were contacted by the NYT.”

The group went on to criticise The Times for not reporting on “any of the sanctioned events in the article. Including our panel conversation LITERALLY condemning political violence,” it said.

American Priority has not yet responded to Insider’s request for comment on the circumstances of the showing of the clip.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweetedMonday that Trump “has not yet seen the video, he will see it shortly, but based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns this video.”

The three-day event took place in the Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, and was attended by high-profile supporters including Donald Trump Jr. and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, The Times reported.

Both Trump Jr. and Sanders denied seeing the video, The Times reported.

“In a statement made early on Monday morning the White House Correspondents Association said it was “horrified” by the video and urged all Americans to “condemn this depiction of violence directed toward journalists and the President’s political opponents.”

McCain’s widow, Cindy, condemned the video in a Monday morning tweet, saying that the images “violate every norm our society expects from its leaders & the institutions that bare their names.”

Harsh criticism of the media is a regular feature of Trump’s campaign rallies, press conferences, and tweets.

Reporters have previously been attacked, pushed, and spat on as Trump whips his supporters into a frenzy against what he labels as “fake news.”



Reuters/James Glover II Then-presidential candidate Trump speaks at a rally in Sparks, Nevada, in October 2015.

American Priority was founded in 2018 is headquartered in the Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, according to its website.

“Our mission is to develop and hold educational events that support the First Amendment, highlight American culture, and values as well as solutions to issues we face as a nation,” it said.

They also claim to support “open dialogue freedom of speech and free association.”

