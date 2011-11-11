Cops Seize $3.5 Million Worth Of Fake Designer Purses In Huge Raid

Photo: maureen lunn via Flickr

Cops seized around $3.5 million worth of fake designer goods in a major bust in Chelsea yesterday, according to DNAInfo.The stash consisted of thousands of purses and wallets made to look like Tory Burch and Michael Kors bags, which retail for hundreds of dollars.



The raid took place at LaLa Fashion on W. 28th Street, which reportedly imported the goods from China and planned to sell them on the web and in shops throughout Chinatown.

Six people were also arrested and charged with trademark counterfeiting.

The counterfeiting and sale of fake designer goods is a problem that has long plagued New York City, even as local and national authorities continue to devote resources to tracking them down.

