Fake Steve Jobs Working On A TV Show Called iCon

Newsweek columnist Dan Lyons is working on a TV show based on his Fake Steve Jobs character, Mike Flemming at Deadline New York reports.



The show is being directed by Larry Charles, who is something of a comedic genius. He worked on Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Borat, to name a few. Larry is overseeing the script.

Mike says the show’s lead character is named Tom Rhodes. He’s based on Steve Jobs, as well as a composite of all the Silicon Valley titans.

The show is named iCon and it will appear on EPIX.

Here’s Larry Charles’s explanation:

“We are attempting to do nothing less than a modern Citizen Kane,” Charles said. “A scabrous satire of Silicon Valley and its most famous citizen. We needed a bold environment to nurture such a vision. One that was free of pre-conceived ideas. And EPIX made it clear they were that place. They asked us to make their home our home. And we have.”

