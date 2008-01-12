Fake Steve Jobs: Sometime I Make Things Up

Remember all the way back in December 2007, when Real Dan Lyons/Fake Steve Jobs announced that Apple was offering to buy his silence, a la its settlement with Think Secret? Webheads ate the story up — in part because the scandal broke in the news dead zone that precedes Christmas, so there was nothing else to write about, and in part because some of them didn’t quite get it. For those who still fall in the second category, this Wallstrip interview ought to clear things up: Fake Steve Jobs is a parody website.



