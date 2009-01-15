Fake Steve Jobs Rips Real Jim Goldman A New One (VIDEO)

We’ve already poked Jim Goldman, the CNBC reporter who has spectacularly blown the Steve Jobs story over the past few weeks (and insulted the writers and readers who got it right all along the way). We were kinder than Dan Lyons of Newsweek, aka, Fake Steve Jobs, who just went after Jim on CNBC. (Update: We have since learned that Dan is banned from CNBC for life because of this appearance.)



Video below. The exchange starts at minute 3:33. It’s also worth watching the beginning, where Jim somehow argues that his reporting was spot on. (If the video has been removed, Gizmodo has it at the link below).



Gizmodo has a previous clip from a couple of weeks ago in which Jim assured CNBC viewers that Steve was “totally fine” here.

Thanks to Jordan Golson for the tip.

See Also: CNBC’s Jim Goldman Says Steve Jobs Is In Denial. So Is Jim Goldman

