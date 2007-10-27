Fake Steve Jobs: Real Video Star!

In a previous life, we used to chat frequently with Forbes’ Real Dan Lyons/Fake Steve Jobs. And we once offered some advice to Dan, who was considering adding a video element to his FSJ blog: Don’t even think about it. Our thinking — people loved Dan’s writing, but would sour once they saw him onscreen.

But now, after watching Dan mug for 5 minutes with with the lovely Lindsay Campbell, it’s time to admit that we had no idea what we were talking about. Dan’s a natural!



