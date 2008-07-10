Fake Steve Jobs, R.I.P.*

Hope you’ve gotten your fill of Dan Lyons’ great Secret Diary Of Steve Jobs blog, because it’s going away. Unlike previous burials that Dan has given Fake Steve, the one he posted today is real. While Dan, who created the blog while working at Forbes magazine, has the rights to take the site with him to his new gig at Newsweek, he tells us that he is indeed done with Fake Steve.



Except that this is Fake Steve/Real Dan Lyons, so it’s never exactly cut and dry: As a Bits item notes, Dan is done with the Fake Steve blog, but he has sold the movie rights to Hollywood middlemen Media Rights Capital, and it’s possible that the character could show up in other formats. Use your imagination here. Oh. And did we mention the greatest hits book, out today?

Of course, Dan isn’t done blogging. RealDanLyons, his personal site, is currently in hibernation, but should be up and running sometime next week. Not clear whether how or if he’ll incorporate it into his new Newsweek gig.

And while we’re working as Dan’s mouthpiece, we may as well go ahead and clear up a few other issues: Dan isn’t writing about the new iPhone for Newsweek this week, because Dan doesn’t work for Newsweek yet. He starts in the fall. But! It’s unclear whether Newsweek, which used to get primo access to all things Apple (AAPL), including sit-downs with El Jobso himself, will get squat from the company going forward. “I hear that I’ve been blacklisted, and that Apple reached out directly to Newsweek to complain about my hiring” Dan tells us. Seriously.

