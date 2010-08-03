Fake Steve Jobs Interviews Henry Blodget About Digital Media And Business Insider -- The Transcript

Photo: Wikipedia

Newsweek tech editor Dan Lyons (a.k.a., Fake Steve Jobs) was kind enough to send Henry Blodget a bunch of questions a few weeks ago in connection with an article on digital media businesses. Henry’s answers were apparently too boring to make it into Dan’s article, which, in any event, became a profile of Arianna Huffington and the Huffington Post.



But, fortunately, all is not lost.

Here’s the full Fake Steve-Henry Blodget interview:

1. The most basic question I have is I guess something that you would expect from a print media guy. It’s the thing that old media companies have struggled with most on the Web — the fact that advertisers don’t pay very much for space on a blog or Web site. Some call it “trading analogue dollars for digital dimes.” How do you build a large and profitable business on those dimes?



You can build a profitable online media business by running lean and creating great content for the digital medium (as opposed to creating newspaper or magazine content and “porting” it online). Each medium has different native forms of journalism and storytelling, and great online content is very different than great newspaper content (just as great newspaper content is different from great TV content).

Building a “large” business has so far been more of a challenge, at least when measured against comparatively massive offline newspaper and TV franchises. But the industry is still young, and a few real companies are emerging. In 5-10 years, I suspect you’ll see some major companies built.

1a. It seems to me that online media might never be anywhere near as good a business as print media was in the pre-Internet days. (ie, when you had limited competition, quasi-monopolies, high ad rates). Do you think that’s the case? Or somehow, 10 years out, does Internet publishing become a lucrative business? And if so, how does that happen over the next 10 years?

I think online media is disrupting some traditional media in the classic “disruptive technology” pattern described by Harvard’s Clay Christensen. Disruptive businesses generally begin much smaller and less-profitable than the companies they are disrupting, which is one reason the bigger companies don’t pay any attention to them (because it hardly seems worth the bother). The reason disruptive technologies take hold is not that they are “better” (they aren’t), but that they are cheaper, simpler, and more convenient. And I think that’s what you’re seeing in the blogosphere and social media as compared to traditional publishing and broadcasting companies.Will digital media businesses ever become big, lucrative businesses? I think some will. The fact that Huffington Post is about to surpass the New York Times online after only five years certainly shows that there’s a huge opportunity here. Over the next several years, I think you’ll see many of these companies emerge, and I think some will have subscription and commerce revenue in addition to ad revenue.

That said, it’s all in your definition of “big.” I think Huffpo could eventually generate more than $100 million of revenue. That would be a huge business for them and their employees and investors. But it would be peanuts to Sumner Redstone or Arthur Sulzberger.

2. Won’t those dimes everyone is getting paid today soon turn into pennies? Won’t CPM rates continue to decline, because (a) publishers keep churning out more and more “inventory” in a quest to boost UVs and PVs; and (b) you’ve got low-end players coming in like Associated Content and Demand Media.

We will certainly continue to see pressure on pricing for commodity content and ad inventory. But many advertisers want to create customised campaigns and understandably care a great deal about the environment in which those campaigns appear. So I think you’ll continue to see premium publishers creating custom deals that go way beyond what you would ever be able to do with commodity inventory or audience targeting. That should help overall pricing at the premium sites.

3. Speaking of Associated and Demand, how do you compete with them? Michael Arrington has written in the past about being disrupted by these guys just the way he (and other bloggers) disrupted the old media guys. (I’m not sure if he was talking about AC and DM specifically but I remember him writing about this topic.)

I don’t think you’ll see Associated or Demand being big players in the news and analysis business. In the general evergreen content business–absolutely. But not the real-time news and analysis business. It’s hard to outsource the creation of stories that need to be posted or updated in the next 30 seconds. Similarly, it’s hard to find on-demand freelancers with the expertise necessary to rip apart a company’s financials or analyse business strategy.

4. I liked the Bloomberg piece on TBI and wonder if they’ve got it right when they say you consider your competitors to be old media guys like Dow Jones, CNBC, etc.? Is that how you see it?

Actually, no. We’re doing something very different than Dow Jones and CNBC, and I don’t regard them as competitors at all. We’re building a product that is designed from the ground up for the Internet. Newswires, newspapers, and TV networks will always be a thousand times better than we are at creating content for their respective media, and we could never compete with them on that. What we’re doing is building great content and a viable business for the online medium, which is fundamentally different.

5. Just want to fact-check a number from Bloomberg — you have 30 employees now?Just under, I think.



6. How many blogs or “verticals” are there under the TBI umbrella?

There are four main ones–technology, economics/markets, Wall Street, and general business–and several smaller ones.



7. How much money have you raised, in total, so far?

Just under $3 million. [Note: Since this interview was conducted, Business Insider has raised another $3 million. We doubled our money!]

