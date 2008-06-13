Fake Steve Jobs Gets Real New Job: Leaving Forbes For Newsweek

Forbes editor Dan Lyons, best known to most of you as Fake Steve Jobs, is leaving his employer after a 10-year run and jumping to Newsweek, where he’ll take tech columnist Steve Levy’s old slot. No word on whether Dan will continue to write FSJ once he starts his new gig: Newsweek says Dan will bring FSJ with him. Dan owns the rights to FSJ himself, so he should be able keep cranking them out if he wants to. But we also know he’s itching to do some non-FSJ stuff, too.



So enjoy columns like this one, published yesterday: We can’t guarantee how many more you’ll get.

Memo from Forbes AME Bruce Upbin:

It pains me to say it but Dan Lyons is heading out the door after 10 years at Forbes. Saying we wish him well is an understatement. Dan is a tremendous reporter and columnist, author of countless cover stories, bringer of buzz and an epically good satirist as Fake Steve. His 2005 cover story “Attack of the Blogs,” about the scourge of anonymous bloggers (of all things), was vilified and referred to by thousands in the blogosphere but Dan has quieted the mob with his understanding of how the Web works as a news medium. We should all be so lucky to have built a site that generates a million page views a month and continues to do so even though its cover was blown. The next person we find to carry on our tech column we trust will also go on to worldwide fame and riches.

