Fake Steve Jobs Fills Apple's Board

Who’s going to replace Google (GOOG) CEO Eric Schmidt on Apple’s (AAPL) board of directors? Apple COO Tim Cook is one easy choice. But Fake Steve Jobs — also known as Newsweek’s Dan Lyons — has been having a field day.



One of Fake Steve’s best bits is when he transcribes incoming phone calls in Steve Jobs’ persona.

And today, Fake Steve’s phone has been ringing off the hook — from Steve Wozniak, AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher, Jon Shirley, Guy Kawasaki, Robert Scoble, Chris Anderson, AT&T boss Randall Stephenson, Palm chief (and ex-Apple exec) Jon Rubinstein, CNBC’s Jim Goldman, and Henry Louis Gates.

Super inside-baseball, but funny stuff.

