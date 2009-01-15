Fake Steve Jobs Banned From CNBC*

Newsweek’s Dan Lyons — “Fake Steve Jobs” — is banned from CNBC because of his appearance on the cable network earlier this evening, a source close to the situation tells us.



In a special report about Steve Jobs’ stepping down from day-to-day operations at Apple (AAPL), Lyons tells CNBC tech reporter Jim Goldman that he got “punked” by Apple’s spin machine for blowing his coverage of Steve’s health.

The exchange starts at minute 3:33. It’s also worth watching the beginning, where Jim somehow argues that his reporting was spot on. (If the video has been removed, Gizmodo has it here).

*UPDATE: CNBC denies banning Dan, defends Jim Goldman.



