Fake Steve Jobs Wants a Real Job

Or at least real money for his blog, previously an unpaid affair, except for a brief flirtation with Wired. He’s now running Google ads, much to the dismay of his puritanical readers. “So let me get this straight. You’ll wait in a line for a week and pay six hundred bucks for a phone and walk out in triumph while Apple retail zombies cheer for you, but you’re outraged because there’s an advertisement on a blog? Um, yeah.” We hear you, Fake Steve. We hear you.



