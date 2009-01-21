Fake Steve Declares War On CNBC (AAPL)

Looks like Newsweek tech columnist Dan Lyons, a.k.a. “Fake Steve Jobs,” hasn’t hugged it out yet with CNBC Silicon Valley bureau chief Jim Goldman.



Recall that Lyons slammed Goldman on the air last week, telling him he got “punked” by Apple’s (AAPL) PR team during his reporting on Steve Jobs’ health.

Whether or not Dan has been officially banned from CNBC, it looks like he’s not counting on being invited back any time soon:

