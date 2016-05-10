'Silicon Valley' created a fake website for its fake company, but commenters think it's real

The internet is a giant museum of human experience: joy, rage, desire, love — and deep, deep, confusion.

And no confusion is more fun to behold than that of the commenter-who-thinks-something-fake-is-real. There’s a whole website devoted to the baffled Facebook posts of people who don’t know The Onion is satirical. Gawker caught a newsmaker in a similar trap with a bot that tweeted fascist Italian dictator Benito Mussolini quotes at Donald Trump until he retweeted one.

Well the “Silicon Valley” folks have created another online space for people to have absolutely no idea what’s going on. The show set up companion websites that live in the bizarre world of its story.

Hooli.com is pretty much just a fake ad for the fictional conglomerate.

And the imagined tech blog CodeRag tracks the world of the show with comments disabled.

But the most elaborate jokes are on PiedPiper.com, the fake website for the compression company run by the show’s main characters.

PiedPiper.com Here’s a look at the Pied Piper homepage when you head to the site.

The site features a company blog, where characters pen thoughts on recent events in the show in posts with headlines like “Eat, Drink and Be Merry, For Tomorrow We Die.”

Comments are enabled under the posts.

Of course, most people are in on the joke. There are plenty of comments from fans just discussing the show, and a few from people who clearly understand the website but enjoy pretending they don’t:

And then there are the folks who have heard of the show, but come across the website and aren’t sure what to believe:

Of course, everyone else on the site is polite and helpful toward them:

The internet is just full of friendly folks.

The lesson here? Well…Actually I’m not so sure there’s a lesson here. But it’s pretty funny.

