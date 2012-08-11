An Inaccurate Guide To Everything We Know About The World [SATIRE]

Photo: Screencap / Fake Science

Fake Science 101: A Less-Than-Factual Guide to Our Amazing World

by Phil Edwards is a 272-page textbook on general science. Only it’s not the dry, boring, diagram-filled textbook you would find in your average high school science class. It’s a “less-than factual guide” to the fascinating world of science.Think The Daily Show meets Bill Nye and voilà! You’ve got Fake Science 101.



A quick skim of this book and you’ll understand why we yawn in the morning (to create space for Twinkies in your mouth), who Archimedes was (the guy who yelled “Eureka!”), and where the name “Rover” originated (from the second dog ever to visit space).

It will be available Aug. 12 at these outlets.

We’ve pulled out some of the best inaccurate and ridiculous explanations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.