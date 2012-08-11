An Inaccurate Guide To Everything We Know About The World [SATIRE]

Photo: Screencap / Fake Science
Fake Science 101: A Less-Than-Factual Guide to Our Amazing World
by Phil Edwards is a 272-page textbook on general science. Only it’s not the dry, boring, diagram-filled textbook you would find in your average high school science class. It’s a “less-than factual guide” to the fascinating world of science.Think The Daily Show meets Bill Nye and voilà! You’ve got Fake Science 101.
A quick skim of this book and you’ll understand why we yawn in the morning (to create space for Twinkies in your mouth), who Archimedes was (the guy who yelled “Eureka!”), and where the name “Rover” originated (from the second dog ever to visit space).
It will be available Aug. 12 at these outlets.
We’ve pulled out some of the best inaccurate and ridiculous explanations.
In the future, it's possible that we'll be able to use clones to advance our age. Is it plausible that we could transfer the heads of senior citizens onto the bodies of baby clones? Absolutely!
The popular reality television series, Little Star, Big Galaxy, follows the everyday life of a red dwarf as it tries to make ends meet in a sun-sized galaxy.
You can practice your science in the government. This department cost $1.2 billion, though that was just for the logo.
Harvested in perfect cubes, sugar provides us with energy and a cocktail of chemicals that almost perfectly simulates happiness. When buying your sugar, always make sure to sniff the cube for imperfections.
Cave drawings helped cave men to express themselves in many different ways. This drawing is believed to depict the first cave talk show.
