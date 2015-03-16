Ukrainian activists installed a fake Putin gravestone outside the Russian embassy in Kiev

Members of the Ukrainian social movement AutoMaidan installed a fake Vladimir Putin gravestone outside Russia’s embassy in Kiev, according to photos and videos posted on the group’s Facebook page.

The Russian president has not been seen in public since March 5 — by far his longest absence in at least a decade. The latest rumours suggest Putin may be suffering from the flu.

The AutoMaidan activists who created the gravestone list his “death” as March 12, 2015. It appears that they are trying to compare Putin with Nazi leader Adolph Hitler — note the mustache and the swastika in the top left corner.

Here’s what the fake gravestone looks like:

Check out some more pictures and video of the fake gravestone:

Someone installed a Vladimir Putin gravestone at the Russian embassy in Kiev http://t.co/9HcCoTgwVf pic.twitter.com/XHbjItnfGZ

— Max Fisher (@Max_Fisher) March 15, 2015

Post by АвтоМайдан – AutoMaidan.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Animated map of what Earth would look like if all the ice melted



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.