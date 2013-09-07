Fake Professor Pranks University Of Rochester Freshman Chemistry Class

Freshmen enrolled in Chemistry 131 at the University of Rochester had a rude awakening on the first day of class: their professor said that most of them would fail.

However, the man at the front of the classroom wasn’t Professor Ben Hafensteiner — recently named Professor of the Year in the Natural Sciences, as Gawker points out — but rather a member of UR’s prank group The Chamber Boys.

Chamber Boy Patrick pulls off the switch with style, telling his new students “This class is extremely hard. Last year, 55% of this class failed.”

Check out the full video of the prank below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

