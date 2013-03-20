Fake Prince Gets 14 Years Behind Bars

Photo:

After stealing more than $16 million from Queensland Health, a man who had styled himself as a Tahitian prince will be locked up for as long as 14 years.

When he worked for Queensland Health, Joel Morehu-Barlow created false businesses to funnel taxpayers’ money to himself, funding a lavish lifestyle that reportedly included a plush apartment and luxury cars.

Morehu-Barlow went as far as forging the signatures of former Ministers Paul Lucas and Stephen Robertson, in a series of frauds that lasted four years from 2007 and netted him around $16.6 million.

Around $12 million has since been recovered, with Sky News reporting that the sale of some of Morehu-Barlow’s ill-gotten goods attracted huge public interest.

While his lawyer David Shepherd told the court his client had suffered a difficult childhood, prosecutor Todd Fuller SC said Morehu-Barlow was opportunistic and breached the public’s trust, calling for the lengthy sentence as a deterrent, Sky News reported.

