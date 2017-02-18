Joe Scarborough calls Trump a 'fake president' for calling news media the 'enemy' of America

MSNBC host, Joe Scarborough had some words for President Donald Trump after Trump unloaded on the press Friday.

“Only a FAKE PRESIDENT would declare the First Amendment to be the enemy of the American people,” Scarborough tweeted.

Scarborough’s comments followed Trump’s earlier tweet against the news media in which he said, “The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!”

Trump’s words — his harshest yet toward journalists and, by extension, the First Amendment — were viewed as authoritarian in tone. It caps off what has been another tumultuous week for Trump, and marks the end of an equally stormy first month in the White House.

High-level resignations, reported upheavals within his administration, and ongoing US intelligence investigations have left Trump and his fledgling administration reeling.

The president as of Friday had a 40% approval rating according to Gallup. That’s 21 percentage points below the historical average for presidents one month into their tenure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.