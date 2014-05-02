The Fake President From 'Scandal' Got Inside The Real Oval Office

It looks like Tony Goldwyn, the actor who plays President Fitzgerald Grant III on the ABC hit “Scandal,” made it into the real Oval Office.

Goldwyn posted a pair of pictures on his Twitter page Thursday that seem to show him at the White House. In one, he is standing in what seems to be the Oval Office. In another, he appears to be in the White House press briefing room standing alongside Press Secretary Jay Carney.

NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell also tweeted a picture of Goldwyn and said it was, “Fitz-tastic to meet @TonyGoldwyn at the real WH today.”

Goldwyn was scheduled to be in Washington Thursday to attend one of the many parties held in advance of the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He did not immediately respond to a tweet from Business Insider asking if he met President Barack Obama while he was at the White House. Carney did not immediately respond to a request for comment asking if he is a ‘Scandal’ fan.

View Goldwyn and O’Donnell’s tweets below.







