Viacom-Google Lawsuit (VIAB/GOOG): YouTube Wants To Talk To Stewart, Colbert

The Viacom-Google lawsuit isn’t just generating massive legal fees–it’s providing great content! Google now wants to depose both Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert, reports CNET. This may be one of the only depositions we’d ever be interested in watching.



UPDATE: We now have the entire deposition request here. Other bold-faced names on YouTube’s wishlist include Sumner Redstone and Philippe Dauman; Viacom, meanwhile, would like to chat with Eric, Larry, Sergey, and most of the rest of Google’s exec ranks. Also included for good measure are Chad Hurley and Steve Chen.

