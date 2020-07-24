13 secret codenames that popular movies used to film undercover

Marvel Do you know the secret name ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ filmed under?

“The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, is filming under the codename “Vengeance” to help keep it secret from paparazzi.

Many big, anticipated movies and sequels film using secret codenames or working titles to try and stay off the radar and avoid a flock of fans.

Many of these names may be Easter eggs, inside jokes, or hold some sort of deeper meaning within the production teams.

However, the titles often find their way online from casting calls or signs put up by production crews in cities where filming is taking place to announce any potential road closures and alert the public of any disruptions in the area.

Insider rounded up some of the best fake titles used by some popular box-office hits.

Both “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” were filmed under the codename “Mary Lou.”

Marvel Studios Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus said the ending to the ‘Infinity War’ saga needed to pull a Mary Lou Retton and ‘stick the landing.’

Both films were made back-to-back using this codename, which is in reference to gymnast Mary Lou Retton.

At the end of an interview with Vanity Fair, screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus said they needed to stick the landing with these two films, a culmination of the 20+ movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before them.

“Deadpool” was filmed under the fictional character’s favourite band, “Wham!”

20th Century Fox A casting call for the long-awaited superhero film gave away the working title.

When the casting call for “Deadpool” appeared online under the name “Wham!” fans of the Merch with a mouth knew that was a reference to the Marvel character’s favourite band.

George Michaels (one half of the Wham! pop duo) sings their hit “Careless Whispers” on the “Deadpool” soundtrack.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was known internally as “Space Bear.”

Lucasfilm Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher let fans in on the secret though. You can see the little space bear on the film’s clapper.

In February 2016, Carrie Fisher shared a photo of her dog, Gary, with the “Space Bear” logo on the back of a chair for “Episode VIII.” Look closely and you’ll see a little bear inside the letter “o.” Hamill also shared a photo of his dog in a similar chair on Facebook.

Two years later, the Lucasfilm Story Group shared on the official “Star Wars” show the name came from a conversation with director Rian Johnson about 1994’s “Legends of the Fall.“

“We were talking about how Luke had retreated and just taken himself out of the world,” said ILM story group member and “The Last Jedi” creative executive Rayne Roberts.

In the film, a character retreats into the woods and gets attacked by a bear. Roberts recalled someone in the meeting joked that Luke was essentially “a space bear.” Lucasfilm creative executive Pablo Hidalgo added that Johnson wrote the codename in the “Star Wars” font on a whiteboard.

“Fiona’s Letter,” the working title for “Interstellar,” has a touching backstory.

Paramount Pictures Most of Christopher Nolan’s movies have codenames related to his kids.

“Interstellar” wasn’t just a movie about a father and daughter communicating across space and time, it was also Nolan’s letter to his daughter, Flora.

Flora even has a small moment in the film in the back of a truck. Jessica Chastain, who starred in the movie as McConaughey’s daughter, figured out the meaning of the film’s secret title.

“One day, I noticed this girl. She was really shy and sweet,” Chastain told Entertainment Weekly. “I went up to her, and she told me her name. And she was Chris’ daughter. All of the clues fell into place… I was incredibly moved: ‘Interstellar’ is a letter to his daughter.”

“Wonder Woman’s” working title, “Nightingale,” likely references the character’s alias.

Warner Bros. The working title can be seen on the clapper for ‘Wonder Woman.’

The codename is believed to be a reference to Florence Nightingale, a nurse famous for sparking world healthcare reform.

In the comics, Wonder Woman originally took her alias from an army nurse named Diana Prince, who happened to share an uncanny resemblance with the heroine.

“Joker” filmed under the name “Romeo.”

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros., Kirsten Acuna/Insider Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for his performance as Arthur Fleck.

Arthur Fleck attempts to have a relationship with Zazie Beetz’s character in the film. If you’ve seen the movie, you’ll know Arthur’s not exactly the ideal “Romeo.”

If you were in New York City or New Jersey in late 2018, it was tough to miss signs for the film. In NYC, the sign above was across the street from a makeshift Amusement Mile, a nod to where the Joker has his headquarters in the comics.

“The Avengers” went by the name “Group Hug.”

Marvel Imagine these guys going in for a group hug in 2012.

“Group Hug is all [director] Joss [Whedon]. That’s his sense of humour, that ‘The Avengers’ film is one conflicted group hug,” Tom Hiddleston, who plays trickster Loki in the MCU, told Vulture in 2011.

The 2012 blockbuster signified the first time the Marvel heroes were coming together on the big screen. They weren’t exactly keen on working together at first.

“Captain America” had the title “Frostbite,” which is funny given its ending.

Paramount Pictures Steve Rogers was frozen in ice for 70 years.

This one is an easy one to deduce, especially after you’ve seen the film.

Cap winds up frozen in ice for 70 years by the end of the movie. The blockbuster was being filmed around the same time as “The Avengers” and fans spotted signs for “Frostbite” and “Group Hug” in NYC for both films.

“The Dark Knight” was known as “Rory’s First Kiss.”

Warner Bros. Press in Chicago quickly figured out the codename for the ‘Batman Begins’ sequel when the movie started filming.

Rory is a reference to another one of director Christopher Nolan’s kids. According to the Guardian, the title was supposed to help keep paparazzi away, but Richard Roeper wrote in the Chicago Sun-Times in 2007 that it was a pretty poorly kept secret.

“When you identify the studio, director, and stars, even the most casual fan is an imdb.com click away from determining the film’s real title,” he wrote.

Blog posts recalled giant signs with the letters “RFK” hanging around Chicago while vehicles labelled Gotham City Police Department vehicles were seen in the streets.

Director James Cameron used the working title “Planet Ice” to keep his work on “Titanic” under wraps.

Paramount ‘Planet Ice’ sounds more like a documentary than a film about the Titanic.

In the early stages of preproduction, the 1997 film went by the title of “Planet Ice,” according to Marc Shapiro’s “Total Titanic.“

In a 2001 “Cinema Journal” article, writer and producer Robert von Dassanowsky referred to director James Cameron’s use of the codename as a clever way to “mislead the inquisitive press” of what he was really working on at the time while comparing the film’s similarities to 1954 German film “Tiefland.”

“Jurassic World” went by the curious name of “Ebb Tide,” which may not mean anything unless you’re a big John Williams fan.

Universal Pictures/’Jurassic World’ The franchise reboot had a nod to the original.

Actor BD Wong told Insider reporter Jason Guerrasio in 2015 he remembered reading the secretive script for the film in an office, which was titled “Ebb Tide.”

“You’d be driving around and you’d be looking for signs to the ‘Ebb Tide’ production office,” said Wong.

Slashfilm thought the title may be a reference to a John Williams’ song with the same name. Williams famously scored the original “Jurassic Park.”

“Captain America: Civil War” was known by the fake title “Sputnik.”

Marvel Studios Cap’s BFF Bucky was under mind control. The fake name was on the clapper for the film.

Sputnik wound up being a big nod to Bucky’s brain-washing, which was at the heart of the movie.

While under the control of others, Bucky was ordered to kill Tony Stark’s parents. In the comics, the word Sputnik was used to control Bucky.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” went by “Summer of George,” a “Seinfeld” reference.

Chuck Zlotnick/Sony Pictures Entertainment The sequel also had a ‘Seinfeld’ reference for its working title.

This one is a reference to George Costanza in “Seinfeld.” The production crew was watching the sitcom when they needed to pick a codename for the movie to film under.

“Summer of George was one [suggestion] that made us all laugh the hardest. Our email addresses are Episode 1456.com.,” co-producer Eric Hauserman Carroll told Slashfilm, who mentioned they even attempted to get Jason Alexander for a cameo.

