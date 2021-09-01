A woman has been accused of using a fake vaccination card that misspelled ‘Moderna’ as ‘Maderna’ to visit Hawaii, a report says

Officials in Delaware told the investigators that they couldn’t find evidence of Chloe Mrozak’s vaccinations in their medical records, per Hawaii News Now. KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

A woman was accused of using a fake vaccination card to bypass quarantine in Hawaii, a report says.

A photo of the card shared by Hawaii News Now shows that “Moderna” was misspelled as “Maderna.”

Authorities arrested the woman on Saturday in Honolulu.

A woman from Illinois was accused of allegedly trying to fake a vaccination card for a vacation in Hawaii but was caught by authorities after she allegedly misspelled “Moderna” as “Maderna,” according to a report by Hawaii News Now.

Authorities arrested Chloe Mrozak on Saturday over allegations that she used a fake vaccine card to fly to Hawaii on Monday, August 23 and bypass a mandatory 10-day quarantine for unvaccinated visitors, the publication reported.

Mrozak’s handwritten card said that she received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Delaware from National Guard members, per a photo of the card included in court documents and shared by Hawaii News Now.

The photo also shows that “Moderna” was misspelled as “Maderna” on Mrozak’s vaccine card.

Investigators said that they got a tip that Mrozak may have faked the vaccine documents, Hawaii News Now reported. Officials in Delaware told the investigators that they couldn’t find evidence of Mrozak’s vaccinations in their medical records, per the publication’s report.

Authorities arrested Mrozak on Saturday at Daniel K Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, when she was at the Southwest Airlines counter about to fly home, after identifying her by a distinctive tattoo they found photos of on her Facebook, Khon2 reported.

Mrozak is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center accused of falsifying vaccination documents, with bail set at $US2,000 ($AU2,733), Hawaii News Now reported.

Two other tourists from the US mainland were arrested in Honolulu in mid-August in connection with using fake vaccination cards to travel to the state, officials said.

The Department of Hawaii’s Attorney General previously told Insider that potential penalties for falsifying vaccination cards include a fine of up $US5,000 ($AU6,834) and up to one year in prison.

As cities, states, and entire countries toy with varying levels of vaccine mandates, like New York City’s requirement that people have to be vaccinated to work out at a gym or visit a movie theater, some people are faking vaccination cards to get around these policies.

A Chicago pharmacist was arrested in mid-August over allegations that he stole CDC COVID-19 vaccine cards from his pharmacy and sold around 125 of them on eBay to unvaccinated buyers for $US10 ($AU14) each. In June, a contractor working at a Los Angeles County vaccination center was also charged with stealing more than 500 blank vaccine cards.